Philips partners with basketball legend Grant Hill to celebrate the launch of Philips Norelco OneBlade First Shave

Philips Norelco OneBlade First Shave is designed for those who are just starting to shave and groom. These newcomers can expect a clean, convenient and comfortable shave without nicks, cuts or burns. OneBlade First Shave joins a lineup of other OneBlade products, including Philips Norelco OneBlade and Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body , that have the versatility to trim, edge and shave any length of hair.

With this latest innovation, users can expect several game-changing features.

Unique OneBlade technology for speed: the revolutionary cutter powers through any length of hair at 200 movements per second while the dual-sided blade allows for shaving in any direction

Anti-friction blade for peak smoothness: micro-glass beads reduce friction to help prevent razor burn

Dual protection system for safety: protective plate on top of the cutter and rounded edges instead of pointed ones make the blade glide smoothly and help protect skin from nicks and cuts

Water resistant for use both wet and dry

Easy to clean by rinsing under the tap

"Picking up a razor or trimmer for the first time can be intimidating, and that experience, good or bad, may be the basis of shave and groom habits for years to come," said Brett Bardsley, Philips Norelco Marketing Director. "Having the right tool from day one makes all the difference, which led us to develop Philips Norelco OneBlade First Shave, the latest in the technologically superior OneBlade lineage."

Partnering with Hardwood Icon, Grant Hill

To offer consumers the chance to put Philips Norelco OneBlade technology to the test while celebrating the mayhem of March, Philips Norelco and basketball legend Grant Hill are encouraging guys across campuses nationwide to post their best basketball season facial hair looks on social media, tagging @PhilipsNorelco and #NorelcoGroomingChallenge. Entrants will have a chance to win Philips Norelco OneBlade and OneBlade First Shave.

"I sported a number of different facial hair styles during my playing days, and looking my best on the court always made a difference to me," said Hill. "I'm proud to partner with Philips Norelco for the launch of OneBlade First Shave and to challenge students to express themselves through their bracket-inspired facial hair looks this March, whether it be with thick Mos, long beards, or etched hairlines. I'm also asking these young guys to take the extra step in their day-to-day routines to focus on the bigger picture health priorities at an earlier stage."

"For so many guys, personal care starts the moment they look in the mirror and pick up their Philips Norelco OneBlade," said Bardsley. "Our goal is to help guys better prioritize their well-being, whether that's scheduling regular checkups, monthly testicular self-exams, or simply sparking the important conversations about mental health amongst friends."

To follow Hill's involvement in the Philips Norelco Bracket Buster Grooming Challenge, follow him on Instagram at @RealGrantHill. To participate in the challenge, see here for the official rules.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.

Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com.

