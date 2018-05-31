Philips showcases end to end oncology informatics solutions at ASCO 2018

Individualized, precision medicine is key in reaching accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans for cancer patients, but should be informed through accepted best practices to maximize quality of care and outcomes. These patients require constant vigilance and collaboration across multiple domains, and oncologists can face challenges when trying to compile a complete picture of all necessary patient information to support the decision making process. With new technologies and solutions like IntelliSpace Oncology, a cloud-based platform integrating information across different clinical domains such as radiology, pathology, EHR systems and genomics, all key patient data is seamlessly incorporated into one location, to provide a clear, intuitive view of patient status in its disease and state context that facilitates data-driven clinical decision support.

"Philips is committed to empowering clinicians with successful oncology care pathways by providing them with the necessary solutions to do so," said Louis Culot, general manager, Oncology Informatics, Philips. "As a leader in oncology diagnostics, informatics and therapy, Philips is always striving to find ways to make life better for those suffering from cancer, as well as those responsible for delivering that care."

Continued partnerships with industry leaders on precision medicine

Philips is dedicated to addressing healthcare's quadruple aim of better clinical outcomes, lower costs and improved patient and staff satisfaction through connected care technologies and partnerships with industry leaders. To that end, during ASCO17, Philips announced that it teamed up with NAVICAN, an Intermountain Healthcare Company, to accelerate the delivery of precision medicine to health systems worldwide. In the Philips Booth (#7159) at ASCO 2018, NAVICAN will demonstrate its TheraMap™ offering, a comprehensive end-to-end solution for precision medicine integrated at the point-of-care. In addition to NGS test results, NAVICAN's TheraMap report includes expert therapy recommendations prioritized by medical oncologists and access to experienced nurse navigators to help patients and their caregivers get the precision therapy they need as soon as possible. In a previously published study, NAVICAN's approach demonstrated doubling of progression-free and overall survival, as well as an average 21% reduction in weekly healthcare costs [1].

Covering detection through treatment decision and surveillance

At ASCO18, Philips will spotlight specific, end-to-end oncology solutions to empower data-driven clinical decision support driving clinical, operational and financial benefits across the following key areas:

Integrative Diagnostics:

IntelliSpace Genomics , a cloud-based precision medicine platform, automates genomic analysis for more precise diagnostics to inform therapy options and clinical trials. The solution also provides automated end-to-end workflows and customizable knowledgebase and report generation, while also improving data safety and security.

, a cloud-based precision medicine platform, automates genomic analysis for more precise diagnostics to inform therapy options and clinical trials. The solution also provides automated end-to-end workflows and customizable knowledgebase and report generation, while also improving data safety and security. IntelliSpace Portal , an advanced visualization tool, supports the clinical workflow across the cancer care continuum, including the ability to assess lung nodules over time with the CT Lung Nodule Assessment, monitor tumor progression and treatment response with Multimodality Tumor Tracking, and prepare for complex oncology procedures with 3D modeling.

, an advanced visualization tool, supports the clinical workflow across the cancer care continuum, including the ability to assess lung nodules over time with the CT Lung Nodule Assessment, monitor tumor progression and treatment response with Multimodality Tumor Tracking, and prepare for complex oncology procedures with 3D modeling. IntelliSite Pathology, the first and currently only digital pathology solution in the U.S. to be marketed for primary diagnostic use, can aid pathologists to view and diagnose digital images of surgical pathology slides to streamline workflow and extend collaboration with the aim of increasing diagnostic confidence.

Deeper Insights:

IntelliSpace Oncology assists with complex treatment decisions, including hundreds of FDA-approved anti-cancer agents, and provides daily patient care insights based on evidence-based decision tools to promote guidelines adherence.

assists with complex treatment decisions, including hundreds of FDA-approved anti-cancer agents, and provides daily patient care insights based on evidence-based decision tools to promote guidelines adherence. OncoSignal, a proprietary test system unique to Philips, measures signaling pathway activity in individual tumor samples to predict targeted therapy response. Test results could help to select the best systemic treatment, allowing for simplified testing, better stratification and new therapy options [2].

Confident path:

The Dana-Farber Clinical Pathways will be deployed through the Philips IntelliSpace Oncology Platform, providing clinical decision support to physicians via a patient-centric solution. The implementation will help oncologists quickly reach the most appropriate cancer treatments for patients, based on the unified view of the patient across diagnostic modalities and the embedded knowledge of Clinical Pathways, and can be delivered through existing EHR platforms.

will be deployed through the Philips IntelliSpace Oncology Platform, providing clinical decision support to physicians via a patient-centric solution. The implementation will help oncologists quickly reach the most appropriate cancer treatments for patients, based on the unified view of the patient across diagnostic modalities and the embedded knowledge of Clinical Pathways, and can be delivered through existing EHR platforms. To drive efficient and personalized patient specific radiotherapy treatment planning workflows, Philips has integrated Sun Nuclear's PlanIQ technology into Pinnacle to create Pinnacle Auto-Planning with PlanIQ . This allows for better management of risk with automated, template driven planning workflows that can also assist in MACRA and ACR accreditation initiatives and drive continuous quality improvement with benchmarking tools.

. This allows for better management of risk with automated, template driven planning workflows that can also assist in MACRA and ACR accreditation initiatives and drive continuous quality improvement with benchmarking tools. TissueMark, uses deep learning AI technology to accurately identify tumor samples and estimate tumor percentages. This empowers pathologists and labs to enhance the quality of macrodissection and ultimately aids in reducing costs in molecular testing caused by insufficient tumor input [3].

During ASCO 2017, Philips announced it had signed an agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer center to develop new methodologies and informatics approaches for advanced precision diagnostics to help uncover the drivers for cancer at the single-cell level. In 2018, Philips has signed additional agreements with Dana-Farber and Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health.

For more information on the full portfolio of Philips integrated oncology solutions and Philips' presence at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, visit Booth #7159 on the exhibit floor, and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for #ASCO18 updates throughout the event.

[1] Haslem, D S, Chakravarthy I, et al. "Precision Oncology in Advanced Cancer Patients Improves Overall Survival with Lower Weekly Healthcare Costs." Advances in Pediatrics., U.S. National Library of Medicine, 2 Feb. 2018.

[2] OncoSignal is available for Research Use Only and not for use in Diagnostic Procedures (not for use in clinical settings).

[3] TissueMark is not intended for diagnostic, monitoring or therapeutic purpose or in any other manner for regular medical practice.

