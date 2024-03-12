Philips Sonicare Encourages Life-Long Healthy Habits with New Power Toothbrush for Kids

Playfully designed Philips One for Kids helps kids ages 3 and up make good brushing habits easy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Sonicare launches Philips One for Kids to help children implement healthier oral healthcare routines with the push of a button. Developed by the #1 dental professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, Philips One for Kids delights with bold colors and easy use, keeping little learners engaged in their brushing routines, from ages 3 through 12.

Philips One for Kids Blue Power Toothbrush Brushing with Philips One for Kids

Philips One for Kids is uniquely designed to be safe and gentle on teeth and gums while thoroughly cleaning teeth. With gentle microvibrations to easily transition manual brushers, Philips One for Kids features a compact brush head with soft bristles and a rubber back that protects little ones' gums and enamel. A two-minute SmarTimer™ encourages and acclimates new brushers to keep going for the full dental professional recommended time of two minutes, while QuadPacer™ guides them along each section of the mouth for a guided thorough clean every time.

Featuring a bright and playful design, the electric toothbrush is lightweight, with an easy to grip handle so small hands can easily maneuver the power toothbrush around their mouth. An accompanying 21-day brushing diary invites kids to take pride in their oral care by tracking their daily brushing routines, building long-term healthy habits.

"We know it's not always easy to get kids to brush their teeth, especially for the full two minutes. No matter if you have a newly independent brusher or a child who's been doing it on their own for a while, Philips One for Kids is an upgrade from manual toothbrushing and will give you peace of mind that your little one is forming healthy habits early on," said Dana Medema, Senior Vice President, Philips Personal Health. "Brushing with Philips One for Kids will build confidence, all while turning healthy actions into healthy habits so children start and end their day with a smile."

Philips One for Kids will help caregivers establish a regular and well-timed brushing routine, improving their child's skills over time while keeping them engaged and motivated to brush twice daily for a full two minutes. Featuring purple bristles on the brush head that fade over time providing a visual reminder to replace the brush head for optimal cleaning, Philips One for Kids ensures their child's brushing routine is on track. To further take the guesswork out of oral care routines, caretakers can opt into a subscription service via Philips.com which seamlessly delivers a new brush head and replacement AAA battery to their door every three months, keeping with dental professional recommendations to maintain brushing efficacy.

Starting at $17.96, the waterproof, battery-operated toothbrush is available in blue and purple on Philips.com and at Kohl's, Walmart, CVS, HEB, Meijer and Target. Visit Philips.com for more details. For adults, Philips One by Sonicare is a sleek and portable power toothbrush available in eight bold colors and in battery or rechargeable options on Philips.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and Walmart.com starting at $24.95.

