Phillies Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Philadelphia's Hottest Tech Start-Up LifeBrand

"LifeBrand is ready to hit it out of the park as a world leader in social media detection and prevention, and we are so excited to welcome them to the Phillies family," said Phillies Vice President of Partnership Sales and Corporate Marketing Jacqueline Cuddeback. "Their unique and much-needed services and advanced technologies will no doubt be invaluable to our fans."

LifeBrand offers social media health check solutions to help build and protect personal and corporate brands. Using LifeBrand's AI-powered technology, individuals can confidentially scan their own social media accounts to quickly identify potential issues and then choose to either delete the flagged posts or leave them untouched. Because LifeBrand scans profiles from the point of inception to present, individuals now have the ability to ensure that their full social media footprint is consistent with their current personal brand standards.

"LifeBrand is excited to announce our partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies just in time for opening day," said LifeBrand Co-Founder and CEO T.J. Colaiezzi. "The Phillies are an incredible organization with an iconic brand. We are thrilled to align with them as we continue to grow our own LifeBrand fan base."

To celebrate the partnership launch, LifeBrand is offering new customers 50% off a full social media health check scan and analysis with special code GOPHILLIES. This offer is running throughout the month of April at www.lifebrand.life. Phillies fans will also have the opportunity to participate in sweepstakes throughout the season where they can enter to win a variety of prizes including tickets and team memorabilia.

