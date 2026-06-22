Phillies Mascot Hosts New MLB All-Star Week Stay on Booking.com: The Phanatic's Phantastic Pad

The Phanatic's Phantastic Pad is available exclusively on Booking.com at Sosuite at the Ovation, a Booking.com partner property. It is styled with the bird's personal taste: iconic green fur, Phillies pinstripes, artwork, and some quirky surprises (hot dog launcher not included – sorry, house rules). Just minutes from Citizens Bank Park, the apartment is close to all of the MLB All-Star Week action from July 10-14, 2026, with access to the MLB Draft presented by Nippon Express, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and Capital One All-Star Village.

"Sports travel isn't just about the game anymore – it's about the whole story around it," said Ian Ackland, Managing Director, Americas, Booking.com. "A majority of travelers see attending a major sporting event as a bucket-list experience, and Philadelphia in July delivers exactly that – returning to host its first MLB All-Star Game in the city since 1996, while also celebrating the 250th birthday of American independence at one of Booking.com's 2026 trending destinations. All of this is amplified by having the city's celebrity mascot and our partner property as your hosts."

What's Included in the Stay

The booker and their plus-one will receive:

Four nights at The Phanatic's Phantastic Pad , a Phanatic-themed two-bedroom apartment in Philadelphia (check-in Friday, July 10; check-out Tuesday, July 14, 2026)

, a Phanatic-themed two-bedroom apartment in Philadelphia (check-in Friday, July 10; check-out Tuesday, July 14, 2026) A photo op with the Phillie Phanatic with a high likelihood of a belly rub and towel twirl

Two tickets to the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 14 at Citizens Bank Park

Two tickets to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 13 at Citizens Bank Park

Two tickets to the All-Star Futures Game and MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3 on Sunday, July 12

Two passes to watch batting practice prior to each of the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game

- ( Note: The booker and their plus-one will be required to sign a liability waiver prior to on-field access.)

- ( Two tickets to access Capital One All-Star Village from July 11–14

A "Philly Feast" for two, including Philly cheesesteaks and cheesecake, warm soft pretzels, and other local favorites

A Booking.com vintage-car tour of historic Philadelphia

How to Book

The Phanatic's Phantastic Pad becomes bookable on a first-come, first-served basis on Monday, July 6, 2026 at 12:00 pm ET for $19.78, a nod to the year the Phanatic made his debut. Booker and guest must both be 21 years of age or older and U.S. residents at the time of booking. Full terms and conditions available at [https://www.booking.com/hotel/us/the-phanatics-phantastic-pad.html].

The Phanatic's Phantastic Pad not only offers baseball fans the opportunity to attend one of MLB's most exciting weeks of the season, but fulfills the desire for the 34% of travelers who are motivated by the chance to make a broader trip out of traveling for a sporting event. With more than 8.6 million places to stay – from hotels to homes, apartments and more – as well as flights, car rentals, and attractions, Booking.com seamlessly connects the journey from start to finish to make dreams a reality.

About Booking.com

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

About the Phillie Phanatic

Height: 6'6. Weight: 300. Age: Made debut on April 25, 1978. Birthplace: Galapagos Islands.

Named after the team's fanatical fans, the Phillie Phanatic was created by the team's marketing department after the 1977 season. From that humble beginning, the beloved mascot evolved and is celebrated as part of a permanent exhibit in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. Over the years, various national media outlets have ranked the Phanatic as the No. 1 sports mascot.

About The Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are a Major League Baseball team. They are the oldest continuous, one name, one city franchise in all professional American sports, dating to 1883. The Phillies are a member of the Eastern Division of Major League Baseball's National League. Since 2004, the team's home has been Citizens Bank Park in the South Philadelphia section of the city, where they have captured a World Series championship (2008), three National League pennants (2008-09, 2022), and seven NL East titles (2007-11, 2024-25). For more information, visit www.phillies.com.

SOURCE Booking.com