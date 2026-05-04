Booking.com Makes it Easier Than Ever to Star in Your Own Movie-Inspired Route 66 Road Trip for the Iconic Highway's 100th Anniversary

Introducing the Ultimate Route 66 Road Trip: Hollywood Style. Hit the open road in an iconic movie-inspired classic car, explore part of the original Route 66 from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, and keep the adventures going with $10,000 in Booking.com Wallet Credits to cover your entire trip.

Travelers can choose their own movie-inspired ride from a top-down, best-friends-forever 1966 Ford Thunderbird, a sunshine-yellow, family-road-trip 1960s VW Bus, or a time-traveling DeLorean, available exclusively to Booking.com customers. With more than 8.6 million places to stay and car rentals in over 45,000 locations across 144 countries, as well as attractions and flights, Booking.com seamlessly connects your journey from start to finish.

How to Book

The Ultimate Route 66 Road Trip: Hollywood Style cars will open up on a first-come, first-served basis on May 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET. The trip will take place from June 25 - 28, 2026 and is priced at just $1.00 – a nod to the highway's 100th birthday. A single dollar secures a three-night stay for two across Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM, which is part of the original Route 66, $10,000 in Booking.com Wallet Credits, and a professional glam session and photoshoot with the car.

Three Cars. Three Vibes. One Legendary Highway.

Travelers can choose from three cars provided by Booking.com car rental partner DriveShare with curated itineraries for each. Booking.com's 2026 research reveals that 57 percent of road-trippers say scenic stops along the way are the draw and these itineraries are built around that appeal:

Two Women & a '66 Thunderbird (1966 Ford Thunderbird): A freedom-forward escape centered on female friendship. The experience starts with an overnight stay at Sunset Motel Moriarty, a vintage neon-lit Route 66 classic, where you'll pick up your car and cruise Albuquerque's bohemian Nob Hill district with the top down, then refuel at Sugar Nymphs Bistro before heading to 66 Diner for milkshakes and intimate conversations. In Santa Fe, dine at The Shed—a 1953 adobe landmark—before returning via the artist villages of Madrid on the Turquoise Trail for a final night at The Monterey Motel. True freedom is best shared.



Book the '66 Thunderbird Experience.

Stainless Steel, Neon Horizons (1981 DeLorean): A retro-futurist cruise down Route 66. Check into ARRIVE Albuquerque and have breakfast at Duran Central Pharmacy's vintage counter. Capture professional photos in your Delorean against neon signs along Central Avenue, then grab a milkshake at 66 Diner. In Santa Fe, have dinner at The Shed (1953 adobe, operating since 1692). Close out at El Vado Motel—sleek car, vintage motel, retro-futurist dream fully realized.



Book the '81 DeLorean Experience.

"The Route 66 Centennial is the ultimate time to take a bucket-list road trip across the U.S., and we've made it easier than ever to do," said Ian Ackland, Managing Director, Americas at Booking.com. "This experience captures everything that makes U.S. road trips so special – the history, the freedom, the small-town charm – wrapped in a little Hollywood magic. By seamlessly connecting iconic car rentals with our vast network of local stays and attractions, we're helping travelers take the road trip of a lifetime while supporting the small businesses and partners that are the heartbeat of this historic highway."

When you're chasing the open road, Booking.com is here to help turn your dreams into reality. Visit Booking.com to start planning your Route 66 adventure and make the drive even more rewarding by using the Booking.com Genius Rewards Visa Signature® Card. You'll unlock instant Genius Level 3 status for discounts and room upgrades, plus earn substantial Wallet Credits on every mile to help fund your next great American road trip.

About Booking.com

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

Booking.com Research Methodology:

Research was commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of adults who took a leisure trip(s) in the last 12 months with an overnight stay and plan to travel in 2026.

The sample comprised 32,800 respondents across 34 countries surveyed in January 2026:

USA N=2,000, Canada N=800, Spain N=800, Italy N=800, France N=1800, UK N=1800, Germany N=1800, Netherlands N=800, Denmark N=500, Sweden N=500, Croatia N=500, Switzerland N=500, Belgium N=800, Ireland N=500, Austria N=500, Portugal N=800, Mexico N=1,800, Colombia N=800, Brazil N=1,800, Argentina N=800, India N=1,800, China N=800, Hong Kong N=500, Thailand N=800, Singapore N=800, Taiwan N=500, Vietnam N=800, South Korea N=800, Japan N=1,800, UAE N=500, Saudi Arabia= 500, Australia N=1,800, New Zealand N=500.

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SOURCE Booking.com