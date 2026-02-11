Booking.com Named Official Travel Partner of the Route 66 Centennial, Spotlighting the Great American Road Trip

The global travel leader is making it easier to experience one of America's most iconic highways, with thousands of unique stays and unforgettable events along the Mother Road.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year when 79%* of travelers are craving spontaneous, flexible road trips, Booking.com is making it easier for travelers to hit the road. The global travel leader has been named the Official Travel Partner of the Route 66 Centennial, helping to spotlight one of America's most iconic highways as it approaches its 100th birthday in 2026. It comes at a moment when road trips give travelers what they want most: better value, the freedom to explore multiple destinations, and local experiences at their own pace.



Booking.com's 2026 Travel Predictions highlight that 77% of travelers are drawn to road trips that allow them to meet new people. Route 66 delivers on that promise. Stretching 2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica, the historic route winds through eight states and iconic towns including Tulsa, Amarillo, Albuquerque, and Flagstaff, each offering authentic opportunities for connection during the Great American Road Trip.

Booking.com features over thousands of accommodation options along Route 66, from nostalgic motels to retro-inspired stays. With access to thousands of car rental options, flexible booking features, free cancellation on many properties, and the ability to plan an entire trip in one place, Booking.com makes it easy to build a custom trip from start to finish. The user-friendly app and wide selection of travel and attraction options help ensure that planning a road trip is just as enjoyable as taking one.



"Celebrating 100 years of Route 66 is a once-in-a-lifetime moment that invites travelers to rediscover the spirit of the open road," said Ben Harrell, Managing Director, U.S., Booking.com. "We're proud to support the communities and small businesses that have made the Mother Road such an iconic part of American culture. With thousands of accommodations, rental cars, and unique experiences available along the route, Booking.com is helping travelers plan unforgettable road trips and explore the stories, landmarks, and people that make Route 66 so special."

The Route 66 Centennial will feature numerous events and celebrations throughout the year, with Booking.com integrated across digital platforms and on-site at key moments. As the official travel partner, Booking.com ensures travelers have access to flexible bookings and transportation options to experience the route in any style.

Where to Hit the Road in 2026

From car shows to foodie fests, the Route 66 Centennial is packed with iconic and unexpected events. Booking.com makes it easy to stay close to the action with many worth planning a trip around:

Albuquerque, NM – April 18–19: Roads & Rails Festival Where train travel meets Route 66 energy. Book Hotel Albuquerque in the heart of Old Town for walkable access and authentic Southwestern charm.

Springfield, MO – April 30–May 2: National Kick-Off Event The official launch of the Centennial celebration will feature concerts, car culture, and historic walking tours. Book a boutique stay at Hotel Vandivort , a local favorite that fuses history and modern style.

Amarillo, TX – June 4–13: Texas Route 66 Festival This multi-town, 10-day celebration brings food trucks, vintage car parades, and interactive art to life. Roadtrippers can rest up at The Big Texan Motel , a kitschy roadside gem with a big personality.

Tulsa, OK – June 27–28: AAA Route 66 Road Fest Classic cars, live music, and a retro revival in Tulsa's Art Deco downtown. Stay at The Mayo Hotel , a glamorous 1925 landmark with rooftop views and vintage flair.

Springfield, IL – September 25–27: Mother Road Festival 1,000+ classic cars, live music, and a huge downtown block party. Stay at the Inn at 835 Boutique Hotel, a vintage mansion just steps from the action.

Santa Monica, CA – The Route's End Wrap your journey at the Pacific Coast with beachside sunsets, local eats, and surf-town vibes. Book a room at The Georgian Hotel , an iconic Art Deco property steps from the Santa Monica Pier.



Whether joining a Centennial event or simply chasing the open road, Booking.com is here to help turn a once-in-a-century trip into reality. Visit Booking.com to start planning your Route 66 adventure and make the drive even more rewarding by using the Booking.com Genius Rewards Visa Signature® Card . You'll unlock instant Genius Level 3 status for discounts and room upgrades, plus earn substantial Travel Credits on every mile to help fund your next great American road trip.

Methodology:

*Travel Predictions 2026 research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of adults who plan to travel for business or leisure in the next 12-24 months. In total, 29,733 respondents across 33 countries and territories were polled (including 2,010 from the US). Respondents completed an online survey in July-August 2025.

About Booking.com

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

About the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership:

Established in 2016 with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership's mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research, education, and economic development. Only In Your State is the official Publishing Partner to the Route 66 Centennial. Founding Sponsors of the Route 66 Centennial include the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission, American Express, AAA Route 66 Road Fest, Cruise America, Harley Davidson, Rand McNally Publishing, and Booking.com. For more information, visit route66centennial.org.

SOURCE Booking.com