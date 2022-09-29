MEADOWBROOK, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillip A. Villanueva, MD, ABNS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional for his outstanding excellence in Neurosurgery and his excellent work with Temple University Hospital.

A highly trained neurosurgeon with 47 years of experience in his field, Dr. Villanueva specializes in surgeries for brain injuries and neuro-critical care. In addition, he treats aneurysms and all secondary issues regarding these afflictions. The doctor also oversees the Neuroscience ICU, consulting with neurologists. For the past eight years, he has served as the Director of Neuro Trauma and Critical Care at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. He additionally serves as a Professor of Clinical Neurosurgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

In pursuit of his medical career, Dr. Villanueva obtained a Bachelor of Science with a double major in biology and chemistry and a minor in theology and philosophy from Biscayne College (St. Thomas University). He earned his Medical Degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery internship and neurosurgery residency after medical school at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Medical Center. The doctor is board certified in neurological surgery, with additional certification in neuro-critical care.

Distinguished as a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the doctor is board-certified in neurological surgery by the American Board of Neurological Surgery. Dr. Villanueva is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, where he sits on the subcommittee for neuro-critical care.

The doctor has increased community awareness of brain trauma outside of his neurology practice through an informative series of public service announcements. In recognition of his excellence in his field, Dr. Villanueva has been the recipient of the Best Doctors in America®️ Award in Neurological Surgery (2019-2020) and numerous other accolades.

He would like to dedicate this honor to his mentors, Hubert Rosomoff, MD; Barth Green, MD; and Bradley Ruben, MD.

