Phillip A. Villanueva, MD, ABNS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MEADOWBROOK, Pa., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillip A. Villanueva, MD, ABNS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional in Healthcare for his contributions to Neurosurgery and his work with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Villanueva earned a Bachelor of Science with a double major in biology and chemistry and a minor in theology and philosophy from Biscayne College (St. Thomas University). He earned his Medical Degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and completed his general surgery internship and neurosurgery residency after medical school at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Medical Center. The doctor is board certified in neurological surgery, with additional certification in neuro-critical care.

Dr. Villanueva has more than 47 years in practice and specializes in surgeries for brain injuries and neuro-critical care. He treats aneurysms and all secondary issues regarding these conditions. The doctor also manages the Neuroscience ICU, consulting with neurologists. For the past eight years, he has served as the Director of Neuro Trauma and Critical Care at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. and also serves as a Professor of Clinical Neurosurgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

The doctor is Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and is board-certified in neurological surgery by the American Board of Neurological Surgery. He is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, where he serves on the subcommittee for neuro-critical care.

The doctor has utilized a series of public service announcements to increase community awareness of brain trauma outside of his neurology practice. Dr. Villanueva has been the recipient of the Best Doctors in America Award in Neurological Surgery (2019-2020) and numerous other accolades.

He would like to dedicate this honor to his mentors, Hubert Rosomoff, MD; Barth Green, MD; and Bradley Ruben, MD.

