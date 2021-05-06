Phillip Futures offers derivatives trading on Hanoi Stock Exchange via CQG platform

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillip Futures, one of the region's top brokerages, announced a new milestone in its partnership with CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges. Phillip Futures will now offer VN30 futures from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) to its customers using the CQG platform.

In addition, customers of Phillip Futures can also use CQG to trade futures contracts from Borsa Istanbul, Thailand Futures Exchange, Dalian Commodity Exchange, Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange and Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

Teyu Che Chern, CEO of Phillip Futures said, "CQG's platform is well received by our customers, and we are excited to offer more products to help expand their trading opportunities."

Benjamin Soong, CQG President, APAC, said: "We are excited to deepen our longstanding relationship with Phillip Futures, one of the leading brokerages in the Asia-Pacific region, facilitating access for its clients to trade on a broad range of exchanges, including the Hanoi Stock Exchange and the commodity exchanges in China. We have seen tremendous growth in the Vietnam market over the past few years and look forward to expanding our services to further cater to customer needs."

Based in the United States, CQG has a strong and growing presence in the Asia-Pacific region, including offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai and Hong Kong. The firm has been working with Phillip Futures in Singapore since 2007 and with Phillip Capital Inc., the U.S. futures commission merchant, since 2010.

About Phillip Futures

Phillip Futures was inaugurated in 1983 as a member of PhillipCapital Group and is one of the founding clearing members of Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading (SGX-DT). We have since grown to become one of the region's top brokerages for the trading of CFD, Forex, global Futures and Commodities.

The Group has clearing memberships in 21 global exchanges, including APEX, BMD, CME Group exchanges, DGCX, HKEX, ICDX, ICE Singapore, JPX Group exchanges, NSE, TFEX, TOCOM and SGX.

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges and is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally. For more information, visit www.cqg.com.

