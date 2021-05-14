Phillip Galyen P.C. Notifies Consumers of Data Security Incident

BEDFORD, Texas, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillip Galyen P.C. ("Galyen") announced today that it recently detected a data security incident which may have resulted in unauthorized access or acquisition of the personal information of some clients and employees of Galyen. Galyen conducted an investigation and hired independent computer forensic investigators to help determine what happened. The investigation discovered that a malicious actor may have accessed the Galyen network without authorization. The malicious actor may have also accessed and acquired certain personal information associated with of clients and employees of Galyen.

This incident may have involved information individuals provided to Galyen in connection with their representation or employment. The information may include individuals' names, dates of birth, driver's license or personal identification card numbers, Social Security Numbers, payment account numbers, payment card information, biometric data including but not limited to medical information and history, medical diagnosis and treatment information, health insurance information, and other personal information.

In coordination with the computer forensic investigators, Galyen was able to swiftly secure its systems. Additionally, as soon as Galyen detected the potential incident, Galyen worked with cyber security experts to adopt even more stringent security measures to help prevent similar incidents in the future. Further, Galyen reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to help prevent fraudulent activity and facilitate prosecution of the perpetrators.

While Galyen is not aware of the misuse of any information involved in this incident, Galyen encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant by closely reviewing account statements for discrepancies.

If you have any questions or think your personal information may have been affected and would like to inquire about enrolling in the free credit and identity monitoring services, please call 833-752-0861, Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Central Time.

SOURCE Phillip Galyen P.C.