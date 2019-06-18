Phillip Graham Joins Hubb as New VP of Customer Success & Partnerships

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubb, a developer of cutting-edge event management technology, today announces that Phillip Graham joins the company as its new Vice President of Customer Success and Partnerships. Based in Portland, Phillip is a proven sales leader who has worked in the event technology and SaaS industry for many years.

Hubb's event management solutions and powerful business intelligence tools bring innovation and data-driven decision making to the events industry. The company supports some of the largest and most sophisticated events in the world. In his new role at Hubb, Phillip will manage driving customer retention and engagement, overseeing profitable client expansion and growth, and developing strategic partnerships and alliances to support the event management ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to have Phil on board because of his expertise as a customer advocate with over 15 years of experience in the event technology space. Phillip is passionate about providing the best customer experience and his background in sales demonstrates a successful track record of growth, relationship building and deep understanding of our industry and best practices," said Allie Magyar, founder and CEO of Hubb.

As Hubb continues to experience phenomenal year over year growth, Phillip will lead the company's efforts to evangelize customer voice to influence product roadmap and strategy.

"I'm excited to take customer success at Hubb to the next level. Hubb is at an inflection point and to be a part of an amazing company delivering the most intriguing solution in event technology is something I'm super excited to be a part of," said Graham.

About Hubb

Founded in 2015 by veteran event management professionals, Hubb brings order to the chaos of the most time-consuming aspects of event management and provides data that improves decision making across events. Our cloud-based software platform uses simple, automated workflows to streamline collecting, managing and marketing event content, as well as facilitating sales pipeline growth with meetings management and data analytics. With Hubb, clients save time getting their event to market and have the analytics they need to make more informed decisions and improve ROI. Hubb makes its headquarters in Vancouver, WA. For more information, visit www.hubb.me.

