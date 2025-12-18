Phillips & Associates and HarassmentHelp.org Launch New York and New Jersey Holiday Party Survival Guide Addressing Workplace Sexual Harassment

New Book by William K. Phillips Exposes Common Holiday Party Harassment Scenarios and Explains Workplace Protections for Employees in New York and New Jersey

Phillips & Associates, a leading employment law firm representing employees in sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation cases, today announced the release of The Holiday Party Survival Guide: Understanding Sexual Harassment at Holiday Parties, Office Events, and Off-Site Work Gatherings. The book is authored by William K. Phillips, Managing Partner of Phillips & Associates and Founder of HarassmentHelp.org.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The guide addresses a predictable but frequently overlooked spike in workplace sexual harassment during holiday parties, company dinners, conferences, and other off-site events, particularly where alcohol, power imbalances, and blurred professional boundaries are present. Drawing on decades of representing employees across New York and New Jersey, Phillips outlines how seemingly "social" workplace events often become the setting for coercion, unwanted advances, retaliation, and career harm.

The guide emphasizes early intervention, offering employees alternatives and preserving legal options. Post this By William K. Phillips, Managing Partner, Phillips & Associates | Founder, HarassmentHelp.org

"Sexual harassment does not stop because the office closes or the drinks start flowing," said Phillips. "Holiday parties are one of the most common places where power gets abused quietly. Promotions, assignments, schedules, and evaluations often change afterward. This guide helps employees recognize what is happening in real time and protect themselves before their careers are damaged."

A Practical Legal Resource for Employees Still on the Job

Unlike generic human resources materials or high-level online articles, The Holiday Party Survival Guide is written specifically for employees who are still working and may feel trapped, confused, or afraid to speak up. The book focuses on discreet, lawful steps employees can take after inappropriate conduct by supervisors, executives, business owners, partners, or managers.

The guide explains employee rights under the New York State Human Rights Law, New York City Human Rights Law, and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, with clear examples tied to real workplace scenarios. These include unwanted touching, sexually suggestive comments, pressure to socialize privately, digital messages sent after events, and retaliation following rejection or boundary-setting.

Key topics covered include:

How sexual harassment at holiday parties and off-site events is treated under New York and New Jersey law

Why "consensual-looking" interactions can still be legally coercive when power is involved

How to document incidents discreetly without alerting management

What retaliation often looks like weeks or months after an event

When to seek legal advice before confronting HR or leadership

Designed to Prevent Escalation and Preserve Careers

The guide emphasizes early intervention and informed decision-making, offering employees alternatives to immediate litigation while preserving their legal options. It includes documentation tools, boundary-setting language, and guidance for bystanders who witness inappropriate conduct at work-related events.

This publication marks the first book released through HarassmentHelp.org, a national educational platform founded by Phillips to provide confidential guidance to employees experiencing workplace sexual harassment and retaliation. The initiative reflects a growing demand for accurate, employee-focused legal information outside traditional law firm marketing channels.

Available Now

The Holiday Party Survival Guide is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats. Employees seeking confidential guidance or legal representation for sexual harassment, discrimination, or retaliation in New York or New Jersey may contact Phillips & Associates for a free consultation. Additional educational resources are available at HarassmentHelp.org.

About Phillips & Associates

Phillips & Associates exclusively represents employees in workplace sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation cases. Founded and led by William K. Phillips, the firm has handled more than 8,000 matters, litigated nearly 2,000 cases, and recovered over $300 million for victims under New York, New Jersey, and federal law. The firm is widely recognized for its strategic, confidential approach to resolving high-stakes employment disputes involving executives, supervisors, business owners, and powerful institutions.

This release contains general information and does not constitute legal advice.

