Phillips & Associates Attorneys Named to 2026 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in Employment Law

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Phillips & Associates represents employees in workplace sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation cases in New York and NYC, including claims involving supervisors, executives, and workplace power imbalance.

Phillips & Associates, a New York employment law firm focused on representing employees in workplace misconduct matters, announces that three of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, reflecting early-career professional excellence in labor and employment law.

The firm's recognized attorneys include:

Steve Fingerhut – Litigation – Labor and Employment

Gregory Kirschenbaum – Labor and Employment Law – Employee; Litigation – Labor and Employment

Jesse Weinstein – Litigation – Labor and Employment

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch honors attorneys who have demonstrated outstanding professional excellence early in their careers through a rigorous peer-review process.

Recognition and Early-Career Excellence

Honorees in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch are selected based entirely on peer feedback, recognizing attorneys who are building strong reputations for client advocacy and legal skill within their practice areas.

Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers, stated:

"Those recognized in Ones to Watch represent the future of the legal profession, demonstrating exceptional ability and earning the respect of their peers early in their careers."

Employment Law Representation in New York

Phillips & Associates represents employees in workplace disputes involving harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, with a focus on matters involving power imbalance, workplace authority, and decision-making control.

The firm's work frequently involves situations where employees face adverse action after reporting misconduct, rejecting advances, requesting protected leave, or raising concerns about unlawful activity, including whistleblower complaints.

The firm represents employees in matters involving:

These matters often involve claims against individuals in positions of authority, including:

Supervisors and direct managers

C-suite executives and senior leadership

Business owners and founders

Law firm partners and senior attorneys

In these cases, legal analysis focuses on authority and control, particularly where workplace dynamics directly affect compensation, job responsibilities, advancement, or continued employment.

Developing the Next Generation of Employment Lawyers

The attorneys recognized in Ones to Watch are part of a broader team at Phillips & Associates handling a high volume of employment law matters involving workplace sexual harassment, retaliation, and discrimination.

The firm's structure emphasizes collaboration across litigation teams, early case evaluation, and strategic positioning, allowing attorneys to gain experience handling sensitive, high-stakes employment law cases early in their careers.

This approach supports the development of attorneys equipped to handle disputes involving supervisors, executives, and decision-makers where workplace power dynamics are central to the case.

The firm's training and case approach include trauma-informed representation principles, helping attorneys develop skills in handling sensitive workplace sexual harassment and retaliation matters with an emphasis on communication, trust, and client stability.

About Phillips & Associates

Phillips & Associates is a New York employment law firm that represents employees exclusively in workplace sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation matters.

The firm handles a significant volume of employment cases across New York, NYC, and the broader tri-state region, including matters involving pregnancy discrimination, medical condition discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, and hostile work environments.

Phillips & Associates also operates HarassmentHelp.org, founded the National Plaintiffs' Summit on Sexual Harassment and Employment Discrimination, and produces the "Not in the (Company) Newsletter" podcast, reflecting a broader commitment to workplace accountability and employee rights.

About Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch is a recognition developed by Best Lawyers to highlight attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional professional excellence early in their careers through a rigorous peer-review process.

SOURCE Phillips & Associates | Sexual Harassment, Discrimination & Employment Lawyers