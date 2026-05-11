Phillips & Associates Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Best Lawyers in America® for Employment Law in New York

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips & Associates is a New York employment law firm representing employees in workplace sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation cases, including pregnancy discrimination and whistleblower retaliation.

Phillips & Associates announces that two of its employment attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Litigation – Labor and Employment, reflecting peer-reviewed recognition for professional excellence in representing employees in workplace misconduct cases.

The firm's recognized attorneys include:

Bryan Arce – Litigation – Labor and Employment

Brittany Stevens – Litigation – Labor and Employment

These recognitions reflect the firm's focus on representing employees in high-stakes matters involving workplace sexual harassment, retaliation, and discrimination, particularly in cases involving individuals with authority over an employee's career.

Recognition by Best Lawyers

Honorees in The Best Lawyers in America are selected through a peer-review process evaluating professional excellence within specific practice areas and geographic regions.

Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers, stated:

"We are proud to recognize attorneys whose professional excellence and peer recognition distinguish them within the legal profession."

Employment Law Representation in New York

Phillips & Associates represents employees in workplace disputes involving harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, with a focus on cases involving power imbalance and decision-making authority.

The firm's work frequently includes situations where workplace misconduct is tied to power, control, and authority, and where employees experience adverse action after reporting misconduct, rejecting advances, requesting protected leave, or raising concerns about unlawful activity, including whistleblower complaints.

The firm represents employees in matters involving:

Workplace sexual harassment

Employment discrimination, including pregnancy, paternity leave, and medical condition discrimination

Retaliation, including whistleblower retaliation

Hostile work environment claims

Workplace relationships involving power imbalance

The firm frequently represents individuals in roles where access to leadership and dependence on a single decision-maker creates risk, including:

Executive assistants and personal assistants

Administrative and support staff

Hospitality, restaurant and service industry employees

Security professionals and personnel working under supervisor-controlled assignments

Legal professionals, including associates, partners, and paralegals

These matters often involve claims against individuals in positions of authority, including:

Supervisors and direct managers

C-suite executives and senior leadership

Business owners and founders

Law firm partners and senior attorneys

Restaurant and hospitality managers who control shifts and income opportunities

Security industry supervisors and others who control assignments and scheduling

These dynamics are critical because legal liability and case value often depend on the level of authority and control the individual had over the employee.

Workplace Sexual Harassment and Power Imbalance

Workplace sexual harassment includes unwelcome conduct based on sex that affects employment decisions or creates a hostile work environment. This may include comments, touching, messages, texts, digital communications, or pressure tied to employment.

In many cases, the legal analysis focuses on power imbalance and control rather than intent, particularly where the conduct involves a supervisor or directly impacts job conditions, compensation, or career advancement.

Why This Recognition Matters

Recognition in Best Lawyers reflects peer-reviewed professional excellence and experience handling complex employment law matters.

For individuals searching for a top employment lawyer in New York or NYC, these distinctions signal experience representing employees in sexual harassment, retaliation, and discrimination claims, including cases involving supervisors and workplace power dynamics.

About Phillips & Associates

Phillips & Associates is a New York employment law firm that represents employees exclusively in workplace sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation matters, with a focus on cases involving supervisors, executives, business owners, and individuals in positions of authority.

The firm's attorneys apply a trauma-informed approach to representation, emphasizing communication, trust, and strategies designed to minimize re-traumatization in sensitive workplace sexual harassment and retaliation cases.

The firm's practice includes cases involving pregnancy discrimination, medical condition discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, and hostile work environments, particularly where individuals face pressure, coercion, or adverse action tied to workplace power dynamics.

Phillips & Associates also operates HarassmentHelp.org, founded the National Plaintiffs' Summit on Sexual Harassment and Employment Discrimination, and produces the "Not in the (Company) Newsletter" podcast, reflecting a broader commitment to workplace accountability and employee rights.

As noted in Downtown Magazine, "Before there was #MeToo, there was Bill Phillips."

About Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers is the most established global network of legal professionals, providing peer-reviewed recognition based on professional excellence within defined practice areas and geographic regions.

SOURCE Phillips & Associates | Sexual Harassment, Discrimination & Employment Lawyers