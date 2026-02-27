Phillips & Associates Leads National Plaintiffs Summit on Harassment

William K. Phillips Leads the National Plaintiffs Summit on Sexual Harassment, a premier working forum advancing winning strategies for victims nationwide.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By mastering the most complex supervisor and executive misconduct cases through a rare fusion of business-driven precision and trauma-informed advocacy, Phillips & Associates has become the go-to firm for victims seeking justice across New York and New Jersey. This depth of expertise has now extended into national leadership, proving that the same disciplined framework driving eight-figure recoveries also elevates the entire plaintiff bar.

Phillips & Associates gain national lead with a powerful convergence of legal precision and trauma-informed advocacy. Post this HarassmentHelp.Org Logo

"Establishing the National Plaintiffs Summit on Sexual Harassment & Employment Discrimination was a natural extension of our firm's deep expertise and our trauma-informed practice, especially concerning supervisor and executive misconduct cases," states William K. Phillips. "We believe our unique business-driven valuation model and litigation-ready approach not only secure stronger pre-suit resolutions but also solidify our role as a national thought leader dedicated to advancing employee rights and justice."

As one of the most respected sexual harassment lawyers clients rely on, William K. Phillips and his team deliver strategic, results-driven advocacy that restores dignity and financial security for those harmed at work.

Firm Growth and Proven Track Record at a Glance

Annual revenue: approximately $25 million

Dedicated team: 38 attorneys + 50+ support staff focused solely on plaintiff-side matters

Clients represented: more than 8,000 across the tristate area

Total recoveries: over $300 million

Cases filed: nearly 2,000 in state and federal courts

2025 recoveries: $60 million in harassment, retaliation, and discrimination claims

The firm represents clients across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, Long Island, and throughout New Jersey, including Bergen County, Hudson County, Essex County, and Middlesex County.

A Business-Driven Model for Employment Litigation

Before entering the legal profession, William K. Phillips worked in investment banking and real estate development. That background continues to shape the firm's approach to leverage, valuation modeling, negotiation strategy, and litigation positioning — creating a paradigm of precision advocacy that treats each case as both a legal matter and a strategic investment in justice.

Each matter is evaluated through a disciplined framework that considers:

Liability exposure and potential defenses under multiple statutes

Emotional distress damages, fully substantiated with medical and testimonial evidence

Reputational risk to the client and the employer

Executive involvement and the power dynamics that amplify liability

Jury appeal, including narrative strength and venue-specific juror perspectives

This analytical approach is rooted in portfolio-style risk modeling from finance, which allows Phillips & Associates to position cases strategically from the outset. Clients gain clarity and confidence from day one through early valuation analysis, structured evidence development, and strategic leverage before litigation begins.

A Litigation-Focused Model That Drives Pre-Suit Resolution

Phillips & Associates has filed nearly 2,000 cases in New York State Supreme Court, the Southern District of New York, the Eastern District of New York, and New Jersey Superior Court. That courtroom volume gives the firm unmatched leverage in pre-suit negotiations.

Core elements of this readiness include:

Comprehensive discovery strategies that uncover critical evidence early

Experience deposing high-level executives and key witnesses

Proven skill in defeating summary judgment and other dispositive motions

Full trial preparation that signals seriousness to opposing counsel

As a result, many matters resolve during structured pre-suit negotiations and private mediations. Litigation readiness is the ultimate leverage. Filing is a calculated decision, not a default.

High-Stakes Supervisor and Executive Misconduct Cases

Phillips & Associates specializes in the most demanding cases of supervisor and executive misconduct which can include harassment by business owners, law firm partners, and C-suite leaders, coupled with retaliation after protected complaints, classic quid pro quo demands, and complex hostile work environment claims. The firm delivers precise, multi-layered advocacy under the New York State Human Rights Law, New York City Human Rights Law, Title VII, and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, where individual supervisor liability and punitive damages often turn the tide.

We regularly represents clients in these high-stakes scenarios:

Personal and executive assistants confronting severe power imbalances with senior leaders, where a single harasser's conduct triggers direct personal liability under NYCHRL and NJLAD requiring immediate spoliation prevention, forensic preservation of texts and emails, and strategic early motions to defeat qualified immunity defenses.

Professionals in finance, law, healthcare systems, hospitality groups, and technology companies facing sophisticated, often covert harassment that demands granular discovery into corporate culture, pattern-and-practice evidence, and expert testimony to establish severe or pervasive conduct under both federal and state standards.

Employees in closely held businesses and family-owned enterprises where ownership structures intensify risk, leveraging alter-ego liability theories, veil-piercing arguments, and venue-specific jury appeal analysis to hold decision-makers personally accountable while maximizing emotional distress and punitive recoveries.

Trauma-Informed and Client-Centered Practice

Phillips & Associates operates with a trauma-informed and trauma-focused approach, recognizing that workplace harassment and retaliation are not just legal violations but deeply personal experiences that affect a client's confidence, livelihood, and mental health. From intake through resolution, the team prioritizes preparation, clarity, and strategic pacing to minimize unnecessary stress while building maximum leverage. Clients are guided through each phase with structure and transparency, ensuring they understand both the legal strategy and the practical realities of high-stakes employment litigation. This framework honors the courage it takes to come forward and empowers clients to reclaim agency throughout their case.

Structured Damages Analysis in Sexual Harassment and Retaliation Cases

Sexual harassment and employment discrimination cases require more than proving misconduct. They require disciplined damages modeling. William K. Phillips commented, "Our success is rooted in a unique, business-driven valuation model, influenced by investment-banking discipline, which allows us to achieve stronger pre-suit resolutions and maintain a truly litigation-ready approach. This strategic methodology, combined with our trauma-informed practice, ensures that we not only aggressively fight for our clients but also provide compassionate support during their most challenging times, especially in complex supervisor and executive misconduct cases."

The firm's proprietary models evaluate:

Lost wages and front pay, with precise economic projections

Bonus and equity loss, including deferred compensation and stock options

Emotional distress damages, supported by expert evaluations

Reputational harm and its long-term career consequences

Career trajectory disruption, including lost promotions and networking opportunities

Retaliatory termination impact and compounded harm

Punitive damages exposure under NYCHRL and NJLAD to drive accountability

This structured framework positions cases for meaningful settlement or jury presentation, ensuring no element of the client's harm is overlooked.

Valuation Methodology and Strategic Positioning

William K. Phillips' background in investment banking and real estate development informs the firm's approach to case valuation. Each case undergoes structured internal review assessing:

Liability strength under NYSHRL, NYCHRL, Title VII, and NJLAD

Supervisor liability and employer exposure

Documentary evidence and digital records

Witness credibility and corroboration

Emotional distress substantiation

Defense strategy forecasting and rebuttal preparation

Venue analysis in Manhattan, Brooklyn, federal court, or New Jersey Superior Court

This data-driven approach allows Phillips & Associates to negotiate from strength while simultaneously preparing for litigation, turning what others see as risk into calculated opportunity.

National Leadership Through the National Plaintiffs Summit on Sexual Harassment & Employment Discrimination

William K. Phillips is the Founder and Organizer of the National Plaintiffs Summit on Sexual Harassment & Employment Discrimination, a national working forum of leading plaintiff employment lawyers hosted annually in Miami, Florida.

The 2026 Summit successfully concluded on February 24 at the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach. Following a dynamic pre-conference welcome reception, the two-day main program brought together dozens of the nation's most accomplished plaintiff-side employment litigators for intensive, highly interactive strategy sessions.

Highlights included:

Uncovering high-value fact patterns in cases involving CEOs, C-suite executives, law firm partners, and powerful supervisors

in cases involving CEOs, C-suite executives, law firm partners, and powerful supervisors Interactive live damages modeling with real-time liability/risk analysis

with real-time liability/risk analysis Expert deployment for emotional distress, economic, and punitive damages

Trauma-informed litigation techniques that protect clients while maximizing evidence strength

that protect clients while maximizing evidence strength Latest retaliation law updates across federal and state jurisdictions

Pre-suit settlement strategies in high-stakes power-imbalance matters

matters Responsible AI applications in intake, discovery, and case building

Advanced negotiation psychology drawn from elite frameworks

The insights and methodologies refined at the Summit directly strengthen the work Phillips & Associates does for clients. In a legal landscape where workplace dynamics continue to evolve, this national platform positions William K. Phillips and his team as a clear national leader in employment law and reinforces the firm's authority in high-stakes sexual harassment and retaliation matters.

HarassmentHelp.org and Public Education

In addition to the Summit, William K. Phillips founded HarassmentHelp.org , a public education platform created to address the critical gap in workplace harassment reporting. Research shows that only a small percentage of individuals who experience sexual harassment formally report the conduct or search for a sexual harassment lawyer New York or New Jersey. The majority either do not recognize the conduct as unlawful or hesitate out of fear.

HarassmentHelp.org follows an RGA framework :

Rights : Helping employees understand what conduct may violate workplace protections under New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Pennsylvania law

: Helping employees understand what conduct may violate workplace protections under New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Pennsylvania law Guidance : Outlining reporting options, HR processes, and potential retaliation risks

: Outlining reporting options, HR processes, and potential retaliation risks Action : Providing structured educational resources for those evaluating next steps

The platform is informational only and does not provide legal advice or create an attorney-client relationship. It complements the firm's litigation practice by expanding access to information and reinforcing its authority in workplace harassment and employment discrimination law. Victims can take an interactive quiz to help guide understanding of their particular situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What qualifies as sexual harassment in New York? Sexual harassment includes unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, sexually explicit comments, or conduct that creates a hostile work environment. Protections under the New York City Human Rights Law are broader than federal standards.

Can I resolve a sexual harassment case without filing a lawsuit? Yes. Many cases resolve during pre-suit negotiations or mediation. The ability to file and litigate effectively strengthens leverage during those discussions.

What is retaliation under New York and New Jersey law? Retaliation occurs when an employer takes adverse action against an employee for reporting discrimination, harassment, or participating in protected activity. Termination, demotion, pay reduction, or exclusion from opportunities may qualify.

How do I evaluate the best sexual harassment lawyer in New York or New Jersey? Consider litigation experience, cases filed in court, recoveries obtained, and whether the firm focuses exclusively on employment law.



About Phillips & Associates

Phillips & Associates exclusively represents employees in workplace sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation cases. Founded and led by William K. Phillips, the firm has handled more than 8,000 matters, litigated nearly 2,000 cases, and recovered over $300 million for victims under New York, New Jersey, and federal law.

The firm is widely recognized for its strategic, confidential approach to resolving high-stakes employment disputes involving executives, supervisors, business owners, and powerful institutions. This release contains general information and does not constitute legal advice. For legal guidance specific to your situation, visit newyorkcitydiscriminationlawyer.com or call (866) 655-9876. Time limits apply.

SOURCE Phillips & Associates | Sexual Harassment, Discrimination & Employment Lawyers