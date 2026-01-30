Phillips & Associates Named to 2026 Best Law Firms® National List

Best Lawyers® Honors Firm's Consistent Standards in Employee Advocacy

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips & Associates, a prominent firm dedicated to New York employment law , has achieved national recognition in the prestigious 2026 Best Law Firms ® rankings by Best Lawyers®. This honor reflects comprehensive peer and client evaluations of the firm's work, specifically in representing employees in discrimination, harassment, and retaliation cases.

2026 edition of Best Law Firms®

"We're grateful for this national acknowledgment from Best Lawyers®," said William K. Phillips, Founding Partner. "It underscores our steady commitment to results and protecting people when power imbalances are greatest."

This significant acknowledgment underscores Phillips & Associates' unwavering focus on high-quality, client-centered advocacy. The firm exclusively represents employees, strategically building teams and approaches designed to effectively counter large defense firms. This recognition highlights their dedication to protecting employee rights and delivering meaningful outcomes with discretion and respect.

Strengthening Trust and Expanding Reach

The national recognition from Best Law Firms® strengthens trust among individuals seeking fair representation against workplace injustice . It emphasizes the firm's expertise and results-driven approach, empowering more people to confidently seek support when facing discrimination or harassment. This distinction also supports Phillips & Associates' continued growth through outreach projects like HarassmentHelp.org , a free resource for those facing employment discrimination and harassment.

This national Best Law Firms® recognition adds to a growing list of honors from respected sources. These include:

Top Employment Attorney (American Society of Legal Advocates)

Best Employment Attorneys in New York (Rue Ratings' Best Attorneys of America)

Top Rated Employment Law Trial Attorneys (Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum)

Super Lawyers selections for top employment lawyers in New York and New Jersey

Top 10 Best Labor & Employment Law Firm in New York (American Institute of Legal Counsel).

These acknowledgments collectively reflect consistent peer and client trust in the firm's dedication to employee rights .

About Phillips & Associates

Phillips & Associates exclusively represents employees in workplace sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation cases. Founded and led by William K. Phillips, the firm has handled more than 8,000 matters, litigated nearly 2,000 cases, and recovered over $300 million for victims under New York, New Jersey, and federal law.

The firm is widely recognized for its strategic, confidential approach to resolving high-stakes employment disputes involving executives, supervisors, business owners, and powerful institutions. This release contains general information and does not constitute legal advice. For legal guidance specific to your situation, visit newyorkcitydiscriminationlawyer.com or call (212) 248-7431. Time limits apply.

SOURCE Phillips & Associates | Sexual Harassment, Discrimination & Employment Lawyers