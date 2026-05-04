Phillips & Associates Ranked Among Top New York Employment Law Firms in 2026 Best Law Firms®

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips & Associates is a New York employment law firm representing employees in workplace sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation cases, including pregnancy discrimination and whistleblower retaliation.

Phillips & Associates, a leading New York and NYC employment law firm representing employees in workplace sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation matters, has been ranked in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms.

The firm earned a Regional Tier 3 ranking in New York City for Litigation – Labor and Employment, placing it among a select group of law firms recognized for professional excellence, client trust, and sustained performance in employment law.

Phillips & Associates has handled more than 8,000 employment matters, litigated nearly 2,000 cases, and recovered over $300 million for employees, reflecting extensive experience in workplace misconduct and employment litigation across New York, NYC, and the broader tri-state region, including New Jersey.

What This Recognition Reflects

Best Law Firms rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client feedback, peer review, and independent research. Only firms demonstrating consistent results and strong reputations in their practice areas are selected.

Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers, emphasized the significance of the recognition:

"Best Law Firms rankings recognize an exceptionally small percentage of firms in an extraordinarily competitive legal field. Inclusion reflects a high level of credibility, peer respect, and professional excellence."

Employment Law Focus in New York

Phillips & Associates represents employees in workplace disputes involving harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, with a focus on cases involving supervisors, C-suite executives, business owners, law firm partners, and other decision-makers who control compensation, job responsibilities, or career advancement.

The firm's work frequently includes situations where workplace misconduct is tied to power imbalance, control, and decision-making authority, and where employees experience adverse action after reporting misconduct, rejecting advances, requesting protected leave, or raising concerns about unlawful activity, including whistleblower retaliation.

The firm represents employees in matters involving:

Workplace sexual harassment

Employment discrimination, including pregnancy, paternity leave, and medical condition discrimination

Retaliation, including whistleblower retaliation

Hostile work environment claims

Workplace relationships involving power imbalance

The firm frequently represents individuals in roles where access to leadership and dependence on a single decision-maker creates risk, including:

Executive assistants and personal assistants

Administrative and support staff

Hospitality, restaurant, and service industry employees

Security professionals and personnel working under supervisor-controlled assignments

Legal professionals, including associates, partners, and paralegals

These matters often involve claims against individuals in positions of authority, including:

Supervisors and direct managers

C-suite executives and senior leadership

Business owners and founders

Law firm partners and senior attorneys

Restaurant and hospitality managers who control schedules, shifts, and earning opportunities

Security industry supervisors and others who control assignments and placement

These dynamics are critical because legal liability and case value often depend on the level of authority and control the individual had over the employee.

In these cases, legal analysis focuses on authority and impact, particularly where workplace dynamics affect job security, advancement, compensation, or working conditions.

Employment Law in New York: Legal Framework

Employment law claims in New York are evaluated under multiple overlapping statutes, including:

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act

New York State Human Rights Law (NYSHRL)

New York City Human Rights Law (NYCHRL), one of the most employee-protective laws in the country

These laws protect employees from workplace harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, including adverse actions that occur after reporting misconduct or participating in investigations.

About Phillips & Associates

Phillips & Associates is a New York employment law firm that represents employees exclusively in workplace sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation matters, with a focus on cases involving supervisors, executives, business owners, and individuals in positions of authority.

The firm's practice includes cases involving pregnancy discrimination, medical condition discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, and hostile work environments, particularly where individuals face pressure, coercion, or adverse action tied to workplace power dynamics.

The firm incorporates a trauma-informed approach to representation, focusing on client communication, trust, and reducing re-traumatization in workplace sexual harassment and retaliation matters, particularly in cases involving power imbalance and workplace authority.

Phillips & Associates also operates HarassmentHelp.org, founded the National Plaintiffs' Summit on Sexual Harassment and Employment Discrimination, and produces the "Not in the (Company) Newsletter" podcast, reflecting a broader commitment to education, accountability, and the advancement of employee rights in workplace misconduct cases.

The firm represents employees across industries, including corporate, legal, healthcare, restaurant, hospitality, security, and service sectors, where access to decision-makers and power structures directly impacts employment conditions.

As noted in Downtown Magazine, "Before there was #MeToo, there was Bill Phillips."

Each case is approached with an emphasis on early evaluation, strategic positioning, and trial readiness, allowing clients to understand their options and move forward with clarity.

About Best Law Firms®

Best Law Firms, produced by Best Lawyers, is one of the legal industry's most respected ranking systems. The rankings are based on a comprehensive research methodology that includes client feedback, peer review, and independent data analysis.

Only a small percentage of law firms nationwide receive tiered rankings, making inclusion a strong indicator of professional excellence and reputation.

SOURCE Phillips & Associates | Sexual Harassment, Discrimination & Employment Lawyers