Phillips & Associates Sets New Standard in 2026 After Record-Breaking 2025

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As leading employment law and workplace sexual harassment firm Phillips & Associates launches its new website today, Founder and Managing Partner William K. Phillips highlighted the firm's record 2025 performance. The firm generated $60 million in revenue while quietly securing multiple confidential settlements and verdicts each exceeding $1 million for employees harmed by supervisor misconduct. These results come with fresh national honors that position the firm as a clear voice for stronger employee rights under New York law.

The accolades include:

2026 edition of Best Law Firms®

13 attorneys named to the Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists

10 attorneys inducted into the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum (membership reserved for those who have delivered verdicts or settlements of $1 million or more)

Tiered national recognition in the 2026 Best Law Firms® rankings by Best Lawyers®

Repeated placement among Top 10 Labor & Employment Law Firms by leading industry evaluators

Why These Honors Matter More Than Ever in New York

A supervisor holds real power over assignments, bonuses, references, and advancement. When that same person uses compliments as conditions, meetings as pressure, or silence as threat, the harm goes beyond discomfort. It fractures the belief that the workplace runs on merit. Psychologists call this moral injury.

New York courts and juries now see the pattern clearly. Under the New York City Human Rights Law's "less well" standard and the reopened GMVA institutional liability window , supervisor sexual harassment triggers a cascade effect. Subtle boundary erosion today leads to lasting self-doubt and lost earning capacity tomorrow.

The question has changed. It is no longer "Was the conduct severe or pervasive?" The question is now: "Did the person with power over your livelihood use that power to make you question whether you belong here at all?" When the answer is yes, accountability and damages rise accordingly.

The National Plaintiffs Summit: Thought Leadership in Action

The firm's leadership reached new heights when the National Plaintiffs Summit on Sexual Harassment & Employment Discrimination concluded as a tremendous success on February 24, 2026, at the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach. The three-day gathering brought together dozens of the nation's top plaintiff-side employment litigators for interactive sessions on high-value fact patterns involving CEOs and supervisors, live damages modeling, trauma-informed techniques, and pre-suit strategies.

This summit extended the firm's trauma-informed, business-driven approach to supervisor misconduct. It equipped attorneys nationwide with practical tools to protect survivors and secure stronger outcomes under New York's protective statutes.

What This Means for Employees Right Now

If you are still employed and wondering whether those "jokes," lingering touches, or late-night messages are "just how things are done here," the landscape is changing. The combination of expanded GMVA institutional liability claims , the NYCHRL's protective standard, and growing recognition of moral injury creates the strongest window for accountability in decades.

You do not have to face this alone. Contact a trusted workplace sexual harassment attorney NYC today for a free, confidential consultation. Phillips & Associates offers immediate guidance under New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida law, with no fee unless we win.

A Quiet Signal Becoming Impossible to Ignore

Early 2026 trends confirm the shift: more judges accept expert testimony on moral injury without a formal PTSD diagnosis; emotional-distress awards rise in supervisor cases even without physical assault; and digital grooming (after-hours Slack, "mentorship" drinks, performance reviews with personal comments) now ties directly to quid pro quo liability.

Every seven-figure recovery in 2025 followed the same principle: treat the harm as structural betrayal, not office friction. Present the evidence through the lens of authority misused, and employers understand the true cost.

William K. Phillips, Founder and Managing Partner, said it best: "We don't train lawyers to chase cases. We train them to see the invisible architecture of power and dismantle it case by case. Hosting the National Plaintiffs' Summit turns individual victories into structural change."

Phillips & Associates remains exclusively on the employee side. We never represent employers because the power imbalance is real, and the only way to correct it is to meet it with equal strength.

About Phillips & Associates

Phillips & Associates exclusively represents employees in workplace sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation cases. Founded and led by William K. Phillips, the firm has handled more than 8,000 matters, litigated nearly 2,000 cases, and recovered over $300 million for victims under New York, New Jersey, and federal law.

The firm is widely recognized for its strategic, confidential approach to resolving high-stakes employment disputes involving executives, supervisors, business owners, and powerful institutions. This release contains general information and does not constitute legal advice. For legal guidance specific to your situation, visit newyorkcitydiscriminationlawyer.com or call (866) 655-9876. Time limits apply.

