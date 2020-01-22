Phillips & Temro Industries Celebrates 100 Years of Excellence in Providing Custom-Engineered Thermal Systems and Electrical Solutions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips & Temro Industries (PTI) is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In 1920, James B. Carter founded a manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Canada. Combining key acquisitions with research and innovation, the facility expanded into heating products designed to help vehicles start on cold Canadian mornings. One hundred years, a merger, more acquisitions and many successful innovations and products later, PTI is commemorating its rich history with a February celebration week.

Phillips & Temro Industries

"Phillips & Temro has joined an elite group of companies that have withstood the test of time to celebrate 100 years of business," said Tom Moser, President, Phillips & Temro Industries. "With the same values that have sustained us for the past century, we look forward to the future with continued focus on our unique mission and culture, innovation and our ability to deliver superior products today while preparing for tomorrow."

100 Years of Great People

PTI's employees have always been at the core of its success. The company attracts and retains skilled, experienced employees who are committed to the values that have set PTI apart for 100 years. Their collective knowledge, expertise, skills and work ethic are the foundation of PTI's reputation.

100 Years of Great Products

In the 1920s through '40s, James B. Carter made oil funnels and frost shields in Winnipeg, Canada. In the '40s, Phillips Moses manufactured engine heaters in Minneapolis. The companies merged in 1976 to become Phillips & Temro Industries. The company is now a global OEM and aftermarket provider of custom-engineered thermal systems and electrical solutions for a multitude of industries – including trucking, automotive, oil and gas, off-road vehicles and power generation – and has become a respected name across these markets. PTI's portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Zerostart®, Arctic Fox®, Idle Free® Systems, Truflo™ and EVOCHARGE®.

The Celebration

PTI's 100-Year Celebration Week will take place Feb. 17-21, with a full week of activities culminating with a party for employees and their families. It will also commemorate its 100 years by "giving back" to the local community through food drives, feeding the homeless and other activities.

Throughout the year, PTI will be posting interesting information, photos and fun facts about the company and its celebration on social sites Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Anyone interested in participating in the social conversation is welcome to follow the hashtag #PTI100Years.

About Phillips & Temro Industries

Phillips & Temro Industries (PTI) is a company with a rich 100-year history as a global OEM and aftermarket provider of custom-engineered thermal and electrical solutions. Trucking, automotive, oil and gas, off-road vehicles and power generation are just a few of the diverse markets that benefit from PTI's heating, cooling and electrification systems. PTI's portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Zerostart®, Arctic Fox®, Idle Free® Systems, Truflo™ and EVOCHARGE®.

