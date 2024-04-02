Phillips 66® Teams Up with KC Parks and Rec to Fuel Homegrown Talent

Collaboration Aims to Fuel the Next Generation of Big 12 Athletes through Safer Sports Access

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips 66® is proud to announce that they will be contributing $100,000 towards revamping the basketball courts in the Parade Park community in Kansas City, Mo. This year's Big 12 Basketball Tournament marked the 36th consecutive year Phillips 66® has served as a tournament partner and the 15th consecutive year the tournament has been held in Kansas City, with the Big 12 recently announcing the tournament will be held in Kansas City through 2031. The Parade Park project marks an elevated brand commitment to the local community and to accessibility to sport for all athletes.

Teaming up with KC Parks and Rec, Phillips 66® is initiating a project to repave the court surface, install fencing and replace hoops and nets. This effort aims to provide youth athletes and community members with a safer, more functional space for outdoor basketball and congregation. Beyond everyday play, KC Parks and Rec will continue to host summer clinics on these courts and occasionally enlist college athletes and coaches to serve as mentors.

"Every child deserves access to state-of-the-art recreational facilities and opportunities in their own neighborhoods," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. "I am proud Phillips 66 is collaborating with Kansas City's Parks and Recreation Department to repair the basketball courts in the Parade Park Homes community, ensuring our young people have an opportunity to play safely. Phillips 66 continues to be a valued partner in Kansas City for the Big 12 Basketball Tournament, and I am proud their efforts and positive impact continue to extend throughout our community."

The court project is part of a larger effort to revitalize the area. Mayor Lucas recently announced an extensive redevelopment plan for Parade Park Homes. The project will include more than 1,000 new housing units.

The effort is part of Phillips 66® "GO GO GO" campaign, aimed at sparking the spirit of movement, excitement, and momentum in people's lives. The GO GO GO campaign demonstrates how Phillips 66® fuels more than just cars. Phillips 66® fuels all the 'GO' in consumers' lives.

"We pride ourselves in being able to play a part in bringing local communities together through our sports sponsorships, and we know that unification is not just about what happens under the bright lights of major arenas," said Shannon Vogt, Sr. Director, Fuels Brand Marketing for Phillips 66®. "Through the Parade Park court revitalization project, we extend our commitment to the Kansas City community by giving athletes at every level a chance to thrive."

The project is underway, with expected completion this summer. Phillips 66 and the city will hold an unofficial unveiling that month and invite community members in Parade Park and around the city to join the festivities.

For more information on the significance of the project in the Parade Park neighborhood, please click here.

About Phillips 66® Fuel

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading diversified and integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Adam Woullard

VML

[email protected]

SOURCE Phillips 66