Phillips Distilling Company Names Kevin Fennessey To Board Of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the Phillips Distilling Board during this exciting time as we continue to expand our commercial strategy and enhance our relationships with distributor and retail partners, said Andy England, Phillips Distilling Company Chief Executive Officer. Kevin is a veteran of the wine & spirits industry and his deep knowledge of brands, supply chain and distribution will be a great asset to our team."

Most recently, Mr. Fennessey served as Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the largest wine & spirits distributor in North America. Prior to his role at Southern Glazer's, Mr. Fennessey served as President and CEO at Absolut Spirits Company. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Vice President, Marketing at Pernod Ricard and SVP General Manager of the Atlantic/Pacific region at Joseph E. Seagram and Sons.

Mr. Fennessey is the third member of the Phillips Distilling Company Board of Directors. He joins well-respected Twin Cities business leaders Shawn O'Grady and Keith Woodward who spent the majority of their careers at global food & beverage leader General Mills. Mr. O'Grady currently is Group President, Convenience Stores & Foodservice at General Mills and Chief Revenue Development Officer. He also serves as a board member for the General Mills Foundation, Second Harvest Heartland and Feeding America.

Mr. Woodward worked in finance at General Mills for 26 years. While at the company, he rose to become Senior Vice President, Global Treasurer. Later in his career, he went on to become the Chief Financial Officer for Tennant Company, a recognized leader in the cleaning industry. He also serves as a board member for Senaca Foods Corporation based in Marion, New York.

"Phillips Distilling Company is committed to achieving outstanding performance, and all three members add a unique expertise to our board. We're fortunate to be able to leverage strategic management experience, finance and deep knowledge of the wine and spirits industry. Their insights will be invaluable towards driving our continued success as an independent innovator in the spirits industry," said England.

About Phillips Distilling Company:

Phillips Distilling Company is one of the most innovative and enduring distilled spirits companies in North America. Over 107 years in the making, Phillips continues to produce high-quality products using only the finest ingredients, sourced from around the globe. Phillips is consistently a pioneer in the spirits industry, from America's first schnapps in the 1930s to flavored vodka in the 1950s to flavored whiskey in the 1990s to organic spirits in the 2000s. The Phillips portfolio includes Phillips Spirits, UV Vodka, Prairie Organic Spirits, Revel Stoke Whiskies, Tomatin Scotch Whiskies, Trader Vic's Rums, and Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon. The company is based in Princeton, Minn., with offices in Minneapolis. For more information, go to www.phillipsdistilling.com.

