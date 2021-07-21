Phillips Distilling Upgrades Portfolio With Packaging Innovations And Introduces Revolutionary New Vodka Brand

Beginning this month, UV Vodka will get a fresh new look with the launch of a new photochromic bottle design that activates a bright spectrum of colors when exposed to UV sunlight. A new tagline "Bring the Light™," is the brand's first campaign focusing on building a deeper state of mind between the UV name and its connection with sunlight. When exposed to light, photochromic wave designs appear on the neck of the bottle and continue throughout the primary label. When the bottle is removed from the light, the new bold black UV R logo remains while the colors disappear. According to CTI research, sunlight-activated ink drives purchase intent for 64% of consumers. Each of the brand's colorful bottles is American-made, naturally flavored and distilled four times. UV Vodka can be found nationally at grocery, liquor, wine and c-stores.

Another exciting development at Phillips Distilling Company is the introduction of Cubist™, a first in category "Freezer Vodka"™. "The World's Most Refreshing Vodka™" will test market in Minnesota and Arizona in August 2021 with an expanded launch in 2022. Consumer insights show that vodka drinkers prefer vodka ice cold and many store it in their freezer to serve at a more desirable temperature. Phillips is the first distillery to create a vodka from start-to-finish that is specifically designed to store in the freezer. When the vodka is at its most perfect temperature -- at or below zero degrees Celsius -- the thermochromic technology activates the bottle to turn blue which notifies the drinker it's ready. QR codes on advertising and point-of-sale materials will link to a video that demonstrates how the label transitions in the freezer along with additional product information. According to Phillips Distilling Company research, 75% of consumers believe Cubist™ is unique from other vodkas. Cubist™ will be available in a 750ML sleek bottle and retails for $24.99.

Phillips Distilling Company plans to upend the traditional flavored whiskey category in September 2021 with the relaunch of its cult classic Revel StokeR, featuring a new tagline "Stoke Your Wild™." This will be the largest integrated marketing and brand repositioning effort in the company's history, aimed at "Zillennial" men ages 21-34 years old who live life on their own terms. New irreverent flavor names such as "Nutcrusher Peanut Butter," "Hotbox Cinnamon," "SonofaPeach," and "Lei'd Roasted Pinneapple" will be the talk of the on-and off-premise categories. Bold packaging and labels will be high-energy and personality driven and more in line with today's independent whisky drinker. Out-of-home billboards will run in September and October in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa to drive awareness and trial. Additionally, Revel Stoke will bring the brand to life through guerilla-style chalking events in key cities during football season. The campaign will also feature several digital components including social media, Instacart, Spotify and "text to save" offers via PayPal and Venmo.

Another brand category leader, Prairie Organicᴿ Spirits*-- the number one selling organic spirits brand of premium vodkas and gin -- has launched a new ad campaign titled "Prairie Spirit." The campaign targets "The Ecopolitan," a 30-something urban dweller, who is socially connected and cares deeply about the environment and is looking to uncover new ways to preserve the planet. The campaign created by Space150 features out-of-home billboards, :15 and :06 second TV spots featured on YouTube and Connected TV and paid social content displayed on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Prairie Organic Spirits also will have heavy digital support and a "text to save" offer via PayPal and Venmo.

Phillips Distilling Company today also announced the launch of its new corporate website https://www.phillipsdistilling.com. The fully revamped and remodeled site provides a modern and contemporary brand forward experience that is simple and easy for end users to navigate when searching information about the company.

"Phillips Distilling Company has a long history in innovation," said Andy England Phillips Distilling Chief Executive Officer. "Our groundbreaking launch of Cubist™ is the first of many revolutionary test concepts we plan on introducing to the world. We also plan to launch three new brands into lead markets next year that will fuel our company's growth trajectory and deepen our relationships with distributor and retail partners."

Phillips Distilling Company is one of the most innovative and enduring distilled spirits companies in North America. Over 107 years in the making, Phillips continues to produce high-quality products using only the finest ingredients, sourced from around the globe. Phillips is consistently a pioneer in the spirits industry, from America's first schnapps in the 1930s to flavored vodka in the 1950s to flavored whiskey in the 1990s to organic spirits in the 2000s. The Phillips portfolio includes Phillips Spirits, UV Vodka, Prairie Organic Spirits, Revel Stoke Whiskies, Tomatin Scotch Whiskies, Trader Vic's Rums, and Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon. The company is based in Princeton, Minn., with offices in Minneapolis. For more information, go to www.phillipsdistilling.com.

