Phillips Home Improvements Celebrates a Stellar Rise in the National Top 500 Remodeler Rankings

Phillips Home Improvements climbs to No. 218 on the esteemed National TOP 500 Remodeler List in 2024.

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant leap forward, Phillips Home Improvements proudly announces its elevated ranking on the 2024 Top 500 Remodelers List by Qualified Remodeler. This leading publication continues to serve as the cornerstone of industry insights for the U.S. residential remodeling and home improvement sector.

Since its inception in 1997, Phillips Home Improvements has firmly established itself as the go-to choice for homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. As a premier Texas-based home improvement contractor, the company specializes in residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding and windows. Through decades of commitment and superior service, Phillips Home Improvements has garnered the trust of thousands of DFW homeowners, standing as a benchmark of quality and reliability in the region. Qualified Remodeler's TOP 500 is a key benchmark of success in remodeling industry, tracking and ranking the nation's most prominent and rapidly growing home improvement companies.

Since its inception in 1978, Qualified Remodeler's TOP 500 has been the gold standard in tracking and ranking the largest and most innovative companies within the industry. The list is recognized as a definitive benchmark of success, highlighting companies that not only lead in revenue but also embody excellence in service and craftsmanship. This year, the TOP 500 companies collectively surpassed over $20 billion in remodeling sales volume, marking a significant contribution to the national economy.

Advancing to No. 218, Phillips Home Improvements stands out as one of the premier Texas-based firms to make the list, demonstrating a steadfast focus on excellence and community engagement. The criteria for selection include installed remodeling dollar volume, longevity in the business, membership in industry associations, professional certifications, industry accolades, and contributions to community service.

"Securing a higher spot on this prestigious list is not just an honor—it's a reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence and our deep commitment to the communities we serve," said Jason Phillips, CEO and President of Phillips Home Improvements. "This recognition highlights our team's dedication and hard work, which continue to propel us forward in our mission to deliver remarkable experiences and superior craftsmanship to our clients."

Founded in 1997, Phillips Home Improvements has been a cornerstone in the Dallas and Fort Worth metro area, fostering a culture of integrity and quality that has repeatedly earned it a place on the Top 500 list since 2018.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the TOP 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques, and strong customer loyalty," noted Patrick O'Toole, owner and editorial director of Qualified Remodeler. "These attributes helped put the firms, such as Phillips Home Improvements, on this list and contribute to their success."

About Phillips Home Improvements:

Phillips Home Improvements has been a beacon of quality in the home improvement industry, offering services in residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding, and windows. With over 45,000 satisfied clients, the company is renowned for its exceptional service and craftsmanship. Over the years, Phillips Home Improvements has consistently earned accolades including A+ ratings from the Better Business Bureau, Consumer's Choice Awards, Angie's List Super Service Awards, and recognition as a Best Place to Work. In 2023, it was honored with the BBB of North Texas' Torch Award for Ethics in Business. For more information, please visit www.phillipshomeimprovements.com.

