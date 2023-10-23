Phillips Home Improvements Earns BBB's 2023 Torch Award for Ethics

News provided by

Phillips Home Improvements

23 Oct, 2023, 08:47 ET

Solidifying its reputation for excellence, the Texas-based home improvement leader once again garners the esteemed Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau.

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating unwavering dedication to ethical business practices, Phillips Home Improvements is proud to announce its recognition as a winner of the 2023 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas.

Continue Reading
Since its inception in 1997, Phillips Home Improvements has firmly established itself as the go-to choice for homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. As a premier Texas-based home improvement contractor, the company specializes in residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding and windows. Through decades of commitment and superior service, Phillips Home Improvements has garnered the trust of thousands of DFW homeowners, standing as a benchmark of quality and reliability in the region.
Since its inception in 1997, Phillips Home Improvements has firmly established itself as the go-to choice for homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. As a premier Texas-based home improvement contractor, the company specializes in residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding and windows. Through decades of commitment and superior service, Phillips Home Improvements has garnered the trust of thousands of DFW homeowners, standing as a benchmark of quality and reliability in the region.
Reaffirming its commitment to excellence and unwavering ethical business standards, Phillips Home Improvements has once again secured the coveted Torch Award for Ethics, the Better Business Bureau's highest honor.
Reaffirming its commitment to excellence and unwavering ethical business standards, Phillips Home Improvements has once again secured the coveted Torch Award for Ethics, the Better Business Bureau's highest honor.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) steadfastly champions the creation of an ethical marketplace where trust between buyers and sellers is paramount. This vision is realized through the acknowledgement of businesses that serve as role models, exhibiting stellar commitment to ethics and integrity. Such entities consistently foster trust within their customer base and the broader community, truly embodying the BBB's goal of elevating business trust. The Torch Awards for Ethics stands as the Bureau's most prestigious annual accolade, recognizing businesses that exemplify these values.

Phillips Home Improvements' honor stems from a rigorous evaluation by an independent panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders. Their comprehensive assessment focused on the company's commitment to ethics, specifically in the realms of character, culture, customers and community.

"It's a profound honor and privilege to receive the Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau for the second time. To our team, this accolade is more than just recognition of our commitment to business integrity; it is a reflection of our resolute pledge to the Dallas-Fort Worth community, our valued customers and employees. Upholding fair practices ensures that everyone wins," says Jason Phillips, CEO and President of Phillips Home Improvements. "We remain humble and will continue our journey with integrity at the forefront, setting ever higher standards and inspiring others to do the same."

The inaugural Fall Toast event hosted by the BBB of North Central Texas is scheduled for November to celebrate the award winners and provide a networking platform for BBB Accredited Businesses. As a winner of the local award program, Phillips Home Improvements will advance to the International Torch Awards for Ethics competition.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Allen, Texas, Phillips Home Improvements has been a beacon of trust and quality within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for over two decades. Their relentless pursuit of excellence, combined with an unshakeable trust built amongst employees and the community, and their unparalleled customer service have earned them multiple awards, including two Torch Awards for Ethics in the last five years.

About Phillips Home Improvements:

Phillips Home Improvements, a home improvement industry leader, offers residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding, and windows services. Boasting over 45,000 satisfied clients, the company takes pride in its unparalleled service and expertise. Over the years, the entity has secured 26 years of BBB A+ ratings, 14 years of A+ Best Pick Reports ratings, 13 years of both Consumer's Choice Awards and Angie's List Super Service Awards, and 7 years on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List. The company was honored with the BBB Torch Award for Ethics and recognized as a Best Place to Work by Dallas Business Journal. For more information, please visit www.phillipshomeimprovements.com.

Media Contact:
Olha Markova
(347) 345-9456
[email protected] 

SOURCE Phillips Home Improvements

Also from this source

Phillips Home Improvements Named Among Nation's Top 500 Remodeling Companies

Phillips Home Improvements Named Among Nation's Top 500 Remodeling Companies

Phillips Home Improvements is proud to announce its recognition on the 2023 Top 500 Remodelers List by Qualified Remodeler, a premier publication...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.