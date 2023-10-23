Phillips Home Improvements Earns BBB's 2023 Torch Award for Ethics

Solidifying its reputation for excellence, the Texas-based home improvement leader once again garners the esteemed Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau.

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating unwavering dedication to ethical business practices, Phillips Home Improvements is proud to announce its recognition as a winner of the 2023 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas.

Since its inception in 1997, Phillips Home Improvements has firmly established itself as the go-to choice for homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. As a premier Texas-based home improvement contractor, the company specializes in residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding and windows. Through decades of commitment and superior service, Phillips Home Improvements has garnered the trust of thousands of DFW homeowners, standing as a benchmark of quality and reliability in the region. Reaffirming its commitment to excellence and unwavering ethical business standards, Phillips Home Improvements has once again secured the coveted Torch Award for Ethics, the Better Business Bureau's highest honor.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) steadfastly champions the creation of an ethical marketplace where trust between buyers and sellers is paramount. This vision is realized through the acknowledgement of businesses that serve as role models, exhibiting stellar commitment to ethics and integrity. Such entities consistently foster trust within their customer base and the broader community, truly embodying the BBB's goal of elevating business trust. The Torch Awards for Ethics stands as the Bureau's most prestigious annual accolade, recognizing businesses that exemplify these values.

Phillips Home Improvements' honor stems from a rigorous evaluation by an independent panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders. Their comprehensive assessment focused on the company's commitment to ethics, specifically in the realms of character, culture, customers and community.

"It's a profound honor and privilege to receive the Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau for the second time. To our team, this accolade is more than just recognition of our commitment to business integrity; it is a reflection of our resolute pledge to the Dallas-Fort Worth community, our valued customers and employees. Upholding fair practices ensures that everyone wins," says Jason Phillips, CEO and President of Phillips Home Improvements. "We remain humble and will continue our journey with integrity at the forefront, setting ever higher standards and inspiring others to do the same."

The inaugural Fall Toast event hosted by the BBB of North Central Texas is scheduled for November to celebrate the award winners and provide a networking platform for BBB Accredited Businesses. As a winner of the local award program, Phillips Home Improvements will advance to the International Torch Awards for Ethics competition.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Allen, Texas, Phillips Home Improvements has been a beacon of trust and quality within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for over two decades. Their relentless pursuit of excellence, combined with an unshakeable trust built amongst employees and the community, and their unparalleled customer service have earned them multiple awards, including two Torch Awards for Ethics in the last five years.

About Phillips Home Improvements:

Phillips Home Improvements, a home improvement industry leader, offers residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding, and windows services. Boasting over 45,000 satisfied clients, the company takes pride in its unparalleled service and expertise. Over the years, the entity has secured 26 years of BBB A+ ratings, 14 years of A+ Best Pick Reports ratings, 13 years of both Consumer's Choice Awards and Angie's List Super Service Awards, and 7 years on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List. The company was honored with the BBB Torch Award for Ethics and recognized as a Best Place to Work by Dallas Business Journal. For more information, please visit www.phillipshomeimprovements.com.

