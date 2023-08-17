Phillips Home Improvements Named Among Nation's Top 500 Remodeling Companies

Phillips Home Improvements, a Texas-based home improvement contractor, ranks at No. 274 on the National TOP 500 Remodeler List in 2023.

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Home Improvements is proud to announce its recognition on the 2023 Top 500 Remodelers List by Qualified Remodeler, a premier publication serving the U.S. residential remodeling and home improvement industry.

Phillips Home Improvements, a Texas-based premier residential painting and roofing contractor serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex since 1997. Qualified Remodeler's TOP 500 is a key benchmark of success in remodeling industry, tracking and ranking the nation's most prominent and rapidly growing home improvement companies.

Established in 1978, Qualified Remodeler's TOP 500 tracks and ranks the industry's largest and most rapidly growing companies. It stands as a key benchmark of success among remodelers and home improvement companies. For this year, the firms on the list collectively account for nearly $20 billion in revenue and 1.47 million completed jobs.

Ranked at No. 274, Phillips Home Improvements is one of only 22 Texas-based firms featured this year. The selection as a 2023 TOP 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial team was based on meeting a rigorous set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

"We are both thrilled and honored to be listed among the top remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S. for the sixth consecutive year. At Phillips Home Improvements our mission is to deliver exceptional customer service and value to homeowners while fostering a thriving company culture and nurturing our team's development," said Jason Phillips, CEO and President of Phillips Home Improvements. "Our tremendous growth is a testament to the talent and dedication of every member of our team, whose efforts have contributed to our company's success."

Based in Allen, Texas, Phillips Home Improvements was founded in 1997 as a locally owned and operated business. The company has been serving the communities of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro area for over two decades. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and top-tier customer service has consistently earned them a spot on the Top 500 list since 2018.

About Phillips Home Improvements:

Phillips Home Improvements, a construction industry leader, offers residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding, and windows services. Boasting over 45,000 satisfied clients, the company takes pride in its unparalleled service and expertise. Over the years, Phillips Home Improvements has secured 26 years of A+ ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), 14 years of A+ Best Pick Reports ratings, 13 years of both Consumer's Choice Awards and Angie's List Super Service Awards, and 6 years on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List. In 2019, the company was honored with the BBB of North Texas' Torch Award for Ethics in Business, a testament to the continued commitment to excellent customer service and workmanship that has distinguished Phillips Home Improvements in the industry. The company was recognized as a Best Place to Work by Dallas Business Journal. For more information, please visit www.phillipshomeimprovements.com.

CONTACT

Olha Markova

Phillips Home Improvements, Inc.

(347) 345-9456

[email protected]

SOURCE Phillips Home Improvements