Phillips Home Improvements Ranks Among Top 200 Home Improvement Companies in the U.S.

ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an impressive display of growth and service excellence, Phillips Home Improvements has been recognized as one of America's elite home improvement contractors, clinching the No. 185 spot on the prestigious National HIP 200 List for 2023.

Since its inception in 1997, Phillips Home Improvements has firmly established itself as the go-to choice for homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. As a premier Texas-based home improvement contractor, the company specializes in residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding and windows. Through decades of commitment and superior service, Phillips Home Improvements has garnered the trust of thousands of DFW homeowners, standing as a benchmark of quality and reliability in the region.
Phillips Home Improvements soars into the national HIP 200 list for 2023, landing at No. 185 among the largest companies in the industry.
This noteworthy ranking, bestowed by the industry-leading publication Qualified Remodeler, celebrates Phillips Home Improvements' ascent among the top echelons of U.S. home improvement professionals. The HIP 200 list, a derivative of the highly regarded Top 500 list, showcases the nation's top 200 home improvement companies, selected for their significant year-over-year growth and robust revenue from installations.

Initiated in 2005, the list recognizes firms that excel in offering high-demand services such as roofing, siding, and window replacements. These companies stand out for their adept use of cutting-edge business technologies, streamlining their operations to offer speedier, more efficient services.

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized on the HIP 200 list. It's a milestone that speaks volumes about our team's dedication and hard work. We've always been committed to delivering exceptional service and quality to every home we touch," said Jason Phillips, CEO and President of Phillips Home Improvements. "This accolade further fuels our passion to innovate and continue delivering remarkable home improvement experiences to our customers, exceeding their expectations."

Landing at No. 185, Phillips Home Improvements' inclusion in the 2023 HIP 200 by Qualified Remodeler is no small feat. The selection criteria were stringent, considering factors like installed remodeling dollar volume, years in business, industry association memberships, certifications, awards, and community service contributions.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, The HIP 200 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques, and strong customer loyalty," said Patrick O'Toole, owner and editorial director of Qualified Remodeler. "These attributes have helped put the firm on this list and contribute to their success."

Rooted in Allen, Texas, since 1997, Phillips Home Improvements has been a beacon of quality and trust in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. Their unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction has not only earned them a consistent spot on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 list but also prestigious recognitions like the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics, and now, a proud position on The HIP 200.

About Phillips Home Improvements:

Phillips Home Improvements, a home improvement industry leader, offers residential painting, roofing, gutters, siding, and windows services. Boasting over 45,000 satisfied clients, the company takes pride in its unparalleled service and expertise. Over the years, the entity has secured 26 years of BBB A+ ratings, 14 years of A+ Best Pick Reports ratings, 13 years of both Consumer's Choice Awards and Angie's List Super Service Awards, and 7 years on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List. The company was honored with the BBB Torch Award for Ethics and recognized as a Best Place to Work by Dallas Business Journal. For more information, please visit https://phillipshomeimprovements.com.

