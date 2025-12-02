PHILLIPS LYTLE EXPANDS DATA CENTERS PRACTICE TEAM TO MEET GROWING INDUSTRY DEMAND

Multidisciplinary team of attorneys brings together specialized expertise to guide clients through all aspects of data center development and operations

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP has expanded its Data Centers Practice Team, strengthening the firm's capabilities to support clients through data center development, sourcing and management. With a depth of expertise in complex transactional, regulatory and operational issues, the firm's multidisciplinary team of attorneys advises data center operators, developers and investors nationwide on siting, energy procurement, construction, acquisitions, sales, ongoing operations and more.

Phillips Lytle has hired Special Counsel E. Barlow Keener, an experienced telecommunications and privacy attorney, to further bolster the team's expertise in data center transactions, fiber acquisition and regulatory compliance. Mr. Keener brings national experience as telecom advisor, in-house counsel, entrepreneurial leader and startup founder.

"Phillips Lytle is evolving alongside the industry, expanding our teams and attracting top talent to ensure we can provide clients with the expertise and guidance they need to navigate these complex projects successfully," said Phillips Lytle Managing Partner Douglas W. Dimitroff. "We're well-equipped to meet the rising demand for strategic advisement focused on the technical, regulatory and operational challenges of digital infrastructure."

In addition to adding Mr. Keener, Phillips Lytle has broadened its Data Centers Practice Team by bringing in additional attorneys to strengthen expertise across key practice areas.

The Data Centers Team brings together a group of specialists with deep expertise across several practice areas, including Real Estate, Land Use, Permitting and Zoning, Telecommunications, Energy, Environmental, Artificial Intelligence, Data Privacy and Cybersecurity. The team features:

Recognized by Chambers USA and Legal 500, Phillips Lytle attorneys have played key roles in data center projects across the country, including the acquisition of edge data centers in 14 states, the $30 million sale of a multitenant colocation facility in Philadelphia and the development of major hyperscale and Tier 3 data centers. The team has also guided operators on drafting master service agreements, colocation license agreements and long-term leases, as well as navigating complex state and local regulatory compliance requirements.

"Phillips Lytle has established itself as a leader in advising clients on the legal and regulatory issues shaping digital infrastructure, and I'm excited to bring my industry experience to further strengthen that work," said Mr. Keener. "As demand for data centers continues to grow nationally and globally, developers face increasing pressure to balance community priorities, sustainability goals and the need for more computing power. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team on these impactful areas,"

To learn more about Phillips Lytle's Data Centers Team and its approach to supporting clients' digital infrastructure projects, visit phillipslytle.com/data-centers.

Phillips Lytle LLP is a preeminent law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C. and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including Fortune 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

