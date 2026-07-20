Phillips Pet Food & Supplies Announces CEO Succession: Names Blaine Phillips as Executive Chairman

The transition reflects years of deliberate succession planning by the Company's Board and leadership team, designed to ensure continuity of strategy and culture as Phillips enters its next chapter of growth. As Executive Chairman, Blaine will remain closely involved in the Company's strategic direction, board governance, and key stakeholder, vendor and customer relationships. He also remains one of the Company's larger investors alongside Central Garden & Pet and the Company's controlling shareholder, Axar Capital, underscoring his continued, long-term commitment to the business he has led for decades.

"This transition has been carefully planned, and the timing reflects the strength of what we've built and the readiness of our leadership bench, with decades of combined experience across commercial operations, supply chain, finance, technology, and human resources — and that depth gives me great confidence in the continuity of our strategy and the strength of our company," said Blaine Phillips.

During his 40 successful years at the Company, Blaine has been instrumental in growing Phillips from a small family feed store into a leading national distributor of pet food and supplies. Blaine also spearheaded the landmark strategic joint venture with Central Garden & Pet, unlocking new growth opportunities and enhancing service and value for all customers, vendors, and stakeholders. Blaine has served as CEO since February 2021, rejoining the company after first serving from 1981 to 2016.

"I have been honored to lead and grow such a robust business in the pet food and supplies space," Phillips added. "I am proud of our tremendous people and the legacy we have established. This is the right time for me to shift my focus to strategy and long-term vision as Executive Chairman."

Nick Christensen is well-positioned to lead Phillips, having joined the Company in 2021 as Senior Vice President of Operations, being elevated to Chief Operating Officer and, most recently, President. Since joining Phillips, he has successfully led numerous initiatives to enhance operational capabilities, streamline supply chain processes and distribution, and improve customer satisfaction. Nick has more than two decades of industry experience, including prior roles at C&S Wholesale Grocers' Western Region and United Natural Foods, Inc.

"Nick is an outstanding leader and excellent operator with deep industry knowledge, and I am thrilled he has agreed to lead the company into its next chapter," Phillips continued. "Nick has been a key partner in our success and is exceptionally well prepared to lead Phillips forward. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Nick and the leadership team as we step into this bright future."

"I want to congratulate Blaine for his transformative tenure at Phillips, and I am excited to continue working together to deliver for our employees, vendors, and customers," said Nick Christensen. "What has always set Phillips apart is the strength of our relationships – and that comes down to the talent and dedication of our people at every level, which I have seen up close over the last five years. Our newly combined business has significant opportunities in front of us — to expand partnerships, deepen relationships, and deliver improved service to both vendors and customers. I am honored and humbled to lead Phillips as we begin this next era, and it's an incredibly exciting time to be leading a business with this much potential."

About Phillips Pet Food & Supplies

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies began as a family-owned and operated business in 1938. Today, there are 24 distribution centers strategically located across the United States. Our core mission is simple: to meet pet parents anywhere they shop, to provide the best products and services in pet specialty, improving the lives of pets and the people who care for them. Our employee-centric focus on excellent vendor and customer service drives everything that we do, enhancing value, innovation, and distribution to support our customers' and vendors' evolving needs.

Media Contact

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies

Miki Coleman

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SOURCE Phillips Pet Food & Supplies