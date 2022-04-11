Philly Brick Fest Celebrates 10 Years with $10 Tickets to New Super Show for First 10,000 LEGO® Fans

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia's original hometown LEGO® show, Philly Brick Fest, is celebrating 10 years with $10 tickets to the first 10,000 LEGO® fans who register for its new Super Show.

Starting on Sunday April 10, 2022, fans can register for presale access to claim tickets for just $10 to Philly Brick Fest, limited to the first 10,000 fans at PhillyBrickFest.com. Regularly priced tickets to Philly Brick Fest are $34.99-49.99. Philly Brick Fest is celebrating 10 years with $10 tickets to the first 10,000 LEGO® fans who register for its Super Show at www.PhillyBrickFest.com..

"Philly Brick Fest is proud to be the original fan-created destination event where LEGO® fans of all ages can gather here in the greater Philadelphia area. It was back in 2012 when my daughter Jordyn asked me to create a YouTube channel all about LEGO® with her. This was the beginning of a journey that led to the creation of the largest touring fan-created LEGO® event in the USA. We're grateful, and we're thrilled to bring it all back home with this Super Show," said Philly Brick Fest founder Chad Collins, a Northeast Philly native who now resides in Warwick, Bucks County with his wife and two children.

Philly Brick Fest's 10-year celebration Super Show promises:

Over a million bricks on display and ready for play

Life-sized LEGO sculptures

Meet and greets with LEGO® celebrities

One-of-a-kind, hands-on building experiences

Live stage shows

Brick-building competitions

Guinness World Record attempts

Shopping for new, vintage, rare and custom LEGO®

Philly Brick Fest originated 10 years ago when Chad Collins and his daughter Jordyn published their first video on their YouTube channel devoted to their love of the timeless building toy, LEGO®. After 11 million views, they decided to gather the LEGO® community in person by creating the Philly Brick Fest event, which attracted more than 24,000 attendees.

"This is our only Super Show of the year during the nationwide 21-city tour," said Collins. "To celebrate 10 years, we want to be sure it is accessible to as many people as possible, which is why the first 10,000 tickets are just $10."

After donating $25,000 to the Eagles Autism Foundation in 2021, Philly Brick Fest will once again be donating a portion of every ticket purchased for this year's event to philanthropic activities.

Philly Brick Fest's partnership with the Eagles Autism Foundation began in 2019, when the Brick Fest team donated the centerpiece LEGO® installation inside the Eagles state-of-the art sensory room at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Our relationship started with the LEGO® wall and turned into a partnership with Philly Brick Fest, a destination event that brings the community together," said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation. "To connect our causes with this shared mission to improve the lives of those affected by autism is just incredible."

Philly Brick Fest returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center October 15-16, 2022 in Oaks, PA. More information at PhillyBrickFest.com.

