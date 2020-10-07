Philly Geospatial Startup Racks Up Awards

Philly-based geospatial technology startup Cesium has won three major awards in as many months. Tweet this

Cesium was recognized for "its end-to-end platform that unleashes the potential of 3D geospatial data," and its dedication to open standards. Cesium created 3D Tiles, the open specification that transforms massive 3D datasets into streamable 3D content.

Cesium CEO Patrick Cozzi, an expert in 3D graphics and mapping technology, open standards, and open-source software, accepted the award at a virtual ceremony on October 6. Cozzi is the creator of the Cesium WebGL engine and 3D Tiles, and co-creator of glTF™.

"The widespread availability of 3D geospatial data combined with a countless number of industries that need to utilize these data has brought our work into the limelight," Cozzi said. "Cesium is thrilled to contribute the 3D platform that enables everyone to build applications with 3D geospatial data."

Cesium also took home the top prize at the GEOINT 2020 Innovative Tradecraft Competition. The inaugural competition was held by the Open Geospatial Consortium and the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) to address mission challenges through visualization, data sharing, and interoperability. That award celebrated 3D Tiles and Cesium's unique approach of applying computer graphics techniques to 3D geospatial problems.

Locally, Cesium was awarded the 2020 PACT Enterprise Award for Technology Startup by the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies, which celebrates innovation in the Philadelphia region.

2020 Awards for Cesium:

GEOINT 2020 Innovative Tradecraft Competition, Grand Prize Winner.

2020 PACT Enterprise Award, Technology Startup.

Geospatial World Awards, 2020 Geospatial Startup of the Year.

About Cesium - The Platform for 3D Geospatial

As the foundational open platform for 3D geospatial data, Cesium makes the world's ever-growing collection of real-world 3D data more useful and accessible by enabling the creation of applications that visualize, analyze, and share this data on the web. Committed to openness, interoperability, and ease-of-use, Cesium powers solutions that create digital twins of the real world in industries such as AEC, aerospace, energy, commercial real estate, smart cities, autonomous driving, and defense. https://cesium.com.

