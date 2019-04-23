Philly Gets Hit with Opening of First Kick Axe Throwing Venue

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kick Axe Throwing, a growing chain of axes and libations in a lodge-like setting, announced today its first Old City Philadelphia location will host a grand opening event on Friday, May 3 in the former Stephen Starr Tangerine property at 232 Market Street. As part of the celebration, starting at 6 p.m., Kick Axe will host former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook for fan photos and autograph signings. Kick Axe Philadelphia will donate a portion of the grand opening proceeds to support the Wounded Warrior Project.

Kick Axe Philadelphia is an urban, 9,000-square-foot axe-throwing venue with the feel of a 5-star mountain lodge, complete with fireplace and bar. Increasing in popularity across the country, axe-throwing is a game of skill where men and women of all ages chuck a hatchet at a wooden bullseye. The venue offers 10 ranges with 20 targets that can each hold up to 12 guests. Every group is paired with an "Axe Pro," one of Kick Axe's trained professionals tasked with the training and safety of every guest.

Unlike traditional axe-throwing venues in the U.S., Kick Axe Philadelphia will serve a full food menu complete with items such as slow-cooked brisket, hand-tossed nachos, thin crust pizza, and much more. In addition, the bar offers a large variety of beer, including canned and draft, as well as hard ciders, spiked seltzers and wine. Liquor is also available for special events.

"With competitive socializing on the rise, Kick Axe is like an elevated version of darts that offers an unplugged experience ideal for breaking down barriers between co-workers, dates, and friends," said Kick Axe Founder and Owner (and Philly native) Ginger Flesher-Sonnier. "There is something really primal about it that gives people a chance to put down their phones and learn new things about themselves and the people around them."

Kick Axe Philadelphia offers a full special events staff, trained concierges, two VIP areas with refined décor, and multiple seating areas with an array of board games to keep guests occupied before and after their throwing sessions.

For more information or to schedule a booking at Kick Axe Philadelphia, call the venue at 833-745-9293 or visit www.kickaxe.com/philly.

About Kick Axe:

Kick Axe is a premiere axe-throwing experiential entertainment company, a part of the Ginger Companies, with lodge locations in Philadelphia, PA; Brooklyn, NY; and Washington, D.C. Ideal for gatherings of friends, corporate team building, birthdays & bachelorette parties. Kick Axe is open to ages eight and above. For more information, visit www.KICKAXE.com.

