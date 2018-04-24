Philly Pretzel Factory Announces Pretzels for Everyone on National Pretzel Day, April 26, 2018

"When we started giving away pretzels on National Pretzel Day, we didn't realize what a huge success the holiday would become," said Dan DiZio, CEO and co-founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. "We have guests who start asking about the pretzel giveaway in January, and we know that the only reason we've been able to succeed as a business is because of their patronage. We celebrate the holiday to give back and thank our loyal customers because we truly appreciate them."

National Pretzel Day began in 1983 when Philadelphia Rep. Robert S. Walker declared his favorite food was deserving of its own holiday. During the time of the first declaration, but long before Philly Pretzel Factory was built, DiZio already had a knack for selling the knot-shaped delights. At the age of 12, DiZio would ride his bike to the corner of Southampton and Roosevelt Boulevard to sell his own pretzel creations. The young entrepreneur would sell five pretzels for $1, averaging total sales of 1,000 pretzels per day. After giving a cut to the supplier, DiZio would pocket $100 and ride home.

In order to turn his pretzel stand into something much bigger, DiZio teamed up with college buddy Len Lehman in 1998 to create the first Philly Pretzel Factory blueprint. Since then, the brand has grown from a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood in Philadelphia to 170 locations in 17 states across the U.S., from Massachusetts to Florida on the East Coast and to Nevada on the West Coast. The company is on pace to add 25 new locations this year with franchise owners across the U.S.

"Although we have a huge presence across the Mid-Atlantic, we've been expanding our footprint into new markets over the past few years," said Tom Monaghan, Chief Development Officer of Philly Pretzel Factory. "National Pretzel Day allows people in markets outside of the Mid-Atlantic to interact with our brand and taste our freshly baked pretzels."

The company's presence has been growing in newer markets, including Massachusetts, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Texas and Las Vegas, with many of the brand's newer franchisees having a connection to the product back in the Philadelphia area. Now, Monaghan is aiming to fill out those markets with additional franchise prospects that want to delight their local communities with pretzels "served hot outta the oven." Learn more about franchising opportunities here.

ABOUT PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY:

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are "served hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at 170 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. For more information on Philly Pretzel Factory, visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.ownappf.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Kaminski

No Limit Agency

312.526.3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philly-pretzel-factory-announces-pretzels-for-everyone-on-national-pretzel-day-april-26-2018-300634085.html

SOURCE Philly Pretzel Factory

Related Links

http://phillypretzelfactory.com

