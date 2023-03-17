Philly Pretzel Factory Makes a Slam Dunk with “Salty 16” Bracket Contest

Pretzel Brand Celebrates March Madness with VIP Members Creating Their Own Brackets to Win Assortment of Prizes

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly Pretzel Factory , the nation's largest Philly-style pretzel brand, tips-off March Madness with the first ever "Salty 16" Bracket Contest. The pretzel-themed tournament will give VIP (Very Important Pretzel) Club Members* the chance to build their own pretzel-dip bracket by March 31 for a chance to win an assortment of fun prizes.

The contest opened on March 16 and participants can enter by visiting www.phillypretzelfactory.com/salty16/. Contestants must join Philly Pretzel Factory's FREE VIP Club to submit their Salty 16 bracket, where snacks and dips will face-off to determine the winning fan favorites! Brackets must be submitted by March 31 at 11:59 PM EST in order to participate. Bracket results will be posted on April 4, and all winners will be notified with prize info via text message by April 7.

"We wanted Philly Pretzel lovers to join in on the March Madness fun and create their own fantasy food bracket," said Dan DiZio, founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. "Everyone has their fan favorite to root for – both in sports and food – and we can't wait to see the winning match-ups!"

To create your bracket, you will go through four rounds - the first round is selecting which pretzel snacks and dips should advance to the next round and it continues from there. Choices for pretzels including Mini Pretzels, Cinnamon Rivets, Pretzel Dogs, etc., as well as dips including Yellow Mustard, Nacho Cheese, Butter Cream, Cinnamon, Brownie Batter, and more. When you enter the final round, you will select vote for supreme menu item.

Prizes for the winners include:

Playstation 5 with NBA 2K23

SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth® speaker

$100 NCAA Store Gift Card

NCAA Store Gift Card Apple Watch SE (any color aluminum case with standard band; no upgraded bands)

Philly Pretzel Factory Party Trays

AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case

HomePod Mini (in any available color)

SIQ Smart Basketball + mobile app

Some of your favorite basketball teams will be hitting the hardwood for the NCAA tournament, but you can't watch the big games without something to snack on. As the world's largest Philly-style bakery, Philly Pretzel Factory bakes fresh and delicious soft pretzels served to customers "hot outta the oven." You can't go wrong with any party tray and dip option, which are the perfect indulgent snacks for watch parties.

Each pretzel, made from a mix of only the finest and freshest ingredients, is hand twisted to ensure quality and authenticity. Party trays come in a variety of options with customers being able to choose from rivets, mini pretzels, and mini dogs. Some of the yummy dip choices include Cinnamon, Buttercream, Brownie Batter, Nacho Cheese – and a flavor-explosion of mustards including Yellow, Honey, Spicy Brown, and more.

With over 145 franchised locations, both traditional and nontraditional, Philly Pretzel Factory is currently the largest Philly-style pretzel franchise in the world and is continuing to grow its footprint across the country.

To learn more about Philly Pretzel Factory and the contest rules visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com/salty16/ and you can download the Philly Pretzel Factory mobile app on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY:

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are served "hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at over 145 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. Philly Pretzel Factory is also a proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Very Important Pretzel (VIP) Club is a FREE subscription-based platform that allows Philly Pretzel Factory and its customers to connect using text messages. VIPs receive exclusive deals, pop-up giveaway opportunities, menu updates, and more. For more information on Philly Pretzel Factory, visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com.

*To enter to win your bracket you must be a VIB Club member, be 18 years or older, and live in the eligible states

