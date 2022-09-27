10-year-old branding and consulting firm tightens focus to tackle B2B revenue growth challenges.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Muhlenhaupt and Company, a Philadelphia-based consulting firm that accelerates revenue growth for B2B clients, announced today that they are rebranding as The Moving Company.

The organization has been fortunate to prosper during this time of global change, and now The Moving Company is doubling down on their core competency – B2B growth strategy and execution.

Philly’s First B2B Growth Agency Enters the Arena

The Muhlenhaupt family has grown several businesses over time. First growing a moving and storage company to be Long Island's premier United Van Lines international provider, creating a division that became the largest records management firm in the region, as well as creating a marketing group that pioneered neighborhood-focused direct-mail marketing for the largest national real estate powerhouses. The Muhlenhaupt family took those three entities successfully to acquisition, and then built their next generation of fast-growing B2B companies: The Moving Company and MNYK Studios.

Adam Muhlenhaupt said, "After successfully operating this agency for 10 years with my father, I am thrilled for the new direction of the business and the next phase of our growth and leadership alongside our longtime partner Ryan Draving." Adam will continue to lead the business as Managing Director.

Ryan Draving, Head of Strategy at The Moving Company, said, "I'm excited to be part of the next generation of the business. I remember when I first met Adam and Rip, back in 2014, and saw the incredible work they were already creating. Since then, we have attracted some of the top creative and marketing talent in Philadelphia, and this rebrand represents the next evolution of our company."

At its core, the rebrand combines a leading growth agency and a century-long legacy of success, with roots as an actual moving company in 1924. Throughout the years, the original business grew to sizable acquisitions and paved the way for the next stage of business—Muhlenhaupt + Company. Over the past 10 years, the branding and marketing agency grew clients from small players to multinational organizations. Since 2020, their video and audio production and broadcast studio, known as Manayunk "MNYK" Studios, has developed rapidly, serving multinational B2B, pharmaceutical, and education companies.

The new brand name, refreshed business offerings, and newly positioned leadership all appear on The Moving Company's new website: MovingB2B.com .

"The Moving Company solves complex growth challenges for B2B companies with long sales cycles and annual customer value in excess of $10,000/year. We understand the nuance of B2B branding, marketing, sales and retention, and that insight is a critical component of the success we build for B2B clients," says Draving.

To learn more about The Moving Company or connect with its founders, visit MovingB2B.com To learn more about Manayunk Studios, visit MNYKStudios.com .

About The Moving Company | B2B Growth Agency

The Moving Company is a B2B growth agency of talented people who take bold action and move businesses forward. Our people solve complex B2B growth challenges. We build solid foundations, generate SQLs, create wins, and expand retention and market share. The Moving Company's tailor-made growth strategies create lasting impact for B2B companies of any size.

To learn more, visit MovingB2B.com.

