PhillyTech Founder-CEO Michael C. Bertoni Becomes Board Member of Philadelphia100® Forum
Sep 13, 2022, 09:01 ET
As the Philadelphia100® Forum kicks off its awards season, the Forum nominated Michael C. Bertoni to be a new board member and Co-Chair of Sponsorship for 2022-24.
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PhillyTech Founder-CEO, Michael C. Bertoni, was nominated on September 8, 2022 to be on the Philadelphia100® Forum Board of Advisors and be the new Co-Chair of Sponsorship from 2022 through 2024.
"I'm incredibly thrilled to be part of the Philadelphia100® Forum Board and be the Co-Chair of Sponsorships. It will be my mission to work closely with the board and members to help get Philly area business leaders and companies excited about the Philadelphia100® Forum, sponsorships, and growing our sponsors' businesses. I'm extremely passionate about local entrepreneurship and am supporting several Philadelphia-based technology companies to reach their full potential. I will bring this same passion and experience to help other businesses in the region succeed."- Michael C. Bertoni
Founded in 1988, the Philadelphia100® Forum, now celebrating its 35th anniversary, is a vibrant community and networking organization where Philadelphia's top entrepreneurs and business leaders connect together on a monthly basis to solve the unique challenges of growing their dynamic enterprises.
The Philadelphia100® Forum Sponsors include Stephano Slack LLP, Meridian Bank, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, Bank of America, Go2, and Insperity. There are four levels of sponsorship available with a wealth of benefits available in each package.
The Philadelphia100® Forum board members, who are led by Co-Presidents Emily Biscardi, Founder-CEO of Xelerate, and Ethan Millrood, CMO of Go2Tech, are a dedicated and generous group of CEOs who donate their time to support the entrepreneurial community in the Philadelphia region.
Michael C. Bertoni will be working alongside Co-Chair of Sponsorship, Joe O'Donnell, President, OMEGA Commercial Real Estate, to drive new sponsorship value and activity for the Philadelphia100® Forum.
The Philadelphia100® Forum manages and runs the Philadelphia 100® Awards, which recognizes the 100 fastest growing, privately held companies in the Philly region.
The integrity of the Philadelphia100® Awards is overseen by the Accounting and Tax Advisory firm, Stephano Slack LLP, where they gather financial information about company revenue for the previous 3 years in order to rank the top 100 companies.
The Philadelphia100® Awards have recognized some of the region's finest companies when they were just beginning to emerge, including Mothers' Work, now Motherhood Maternity, Fiberlink, now IBM MaaS360 with Watson, Urban Outfitters, Forman Mills, Kremer Laser Eye Center and Primavera Systems, now Oracle Primavera P6 EPPM.
The annual Philadelphia100® Awards Dinner will be held at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on October 13th, 2022 and the Philadelphia100® Award Winners will learn where they rank in 2022 live during the event that evening.
To learn more about the Philadelphia100® Forum, sponsorship, how we grow sponsors' businesses or the Philadelphia100® Awards, reach out to Michael C. Bertoni, Founder and CEO of PhillyTech.
About PhillyTech
PhillyTech has 24+ years experience helping 100+ SaaS and Hi-Tech companies grow their businesses by delivering the fastest hiring and lead-generation solutions. It's our vision to become the #1 resource to help SaaS and Hi-Tech companies.
