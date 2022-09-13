PhillyTech Founder-CEO Michael C. Bertoni Becomes Board Member of Philadelphia100® Forum

As the Philadelphia100® Forum kicks off its awards season, the Forum nominated Michael C. Bertoni to be a new board member and Co-Chair of Sponsorship for 2022-24.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PhillyTech Founder-CEO, Michael C. Bertoni , was nominated on September 8, 2022 to be on the Philadelphia100® Forum Board of Advisors and be the new Co-Chair of Sponsorship from 2022 through 2024.

The Philadelphia100® Forum is the membership organization where Philadelphia100® CEO winners and other growth- oriented leaders meet for meaningful connections, peer learning, and new opportunities. PhillyTech's vision is to be the #1 resource for SaaS and Hi-Tech hiring and lead generation.

"I'm incredibly thrilled to be part of the Philadelphia100® Forum Board and be the Co-Chair of Sponsorships. It will be my mission to work closely with the board and members to help get Philly area business leaders and companies excited about the Philadelphia100® Forum, sponsorships, and growing our sponsors' businesses. I'm extremely passionate about local entrepreneurship and am supporting several Philadelphia-based technology companies to reach their full potential. I will bring this same passion and experience to help other businesses in the region succeed."- Michael C. Bertoni

Founded in 1988, the Philadelphia100® Forum , now celebrating its 35th anniversary, is a vibrant community and networking organization where Philadelphia's top entrepreneurs and business leaders connect together on a monthly basis to solve the unique challenges of growing their dynamic enterprises.

The Philadelphia100® Forum Sponsors include Stephano Slack LLP, Meridian Bank, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, Bank of America, Go2, and Insperity. There are four levels of sponsorship available with a wealth of benefits available in each package.

The Philadelphia100® Forum board members , who are led by Co-Presidents Emily Biscardi , Founder-CEO of Xelerate, and Ethan Millrood , CMO of Go2Tech, are a dedicated and generous group of CEOs who donate their time to support the entrepreneurial community in the Philadelphia region.

Michael C. Bertoni will be working alongside Co-Chair of Sponsorship, Joe O'Donnell , President, OMEGA Commercial Real Estate, to drive new sponsorship value and activity for the Philadelphia100® Forum.

The Philadelphia100® Forum manages and runs the Philadelphia 100® Awards , which recognizes the 100 fastest growing, privately held companies in the Philly region.

The integrity of the Philadelphia100® Awards is overseen by the Accounting and Tax Advisory firm, Stephano Slack LLP, where they gather financial information about company revenue for the previous 3 years in order to rank the top 100 companies.

The Philadelphia100® Awards have recognized some of the region's finest companies when they were just beginning to emerge, including Mothers' Work, now Motherhood Maternity , Fiberlink, now IBM MaaS360 with Watson , Urban Outfitters , Forman Mills , Kremer Laser Eye Center and Primavera Systems, now Oracle Primavera P6 EPPM .

The annual Philadelphia100® Awards Dinner will be held at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on October 13th, 2022 and the Philadelphia100® Award Winners will learn where they rank in 2022 live during the event that evening.

To learn more about the Philadelphia100® Forum, sponsorship, how we grow sponsors' businesses or the Philadelphia100® Awards, reach out to Michael C. Bertoni, Founder and CEO of PhillyTech.

About PhillyTech

PhillyTech has 24+ years experience helping 100+ SaaS and Hi-Tech companies grow their businesses by delivering the fastest hiring and lead-generation solutions. It's our vision to become the #1 resource to help SaaS and Hi-Tech companies.

