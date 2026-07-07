Philosophy Communication Announces Tera Haselden Keatts as President

A New Era of Strategic Growth

DENVER, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philosophy Communication, a marketing and public relations agency, announces the appointment of Tera Haselden Keatts as president. In this role, she will expand Philosophy's client base, embrace new technologies, and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

"It was momentum building when Tera became a partner in 2020," said Jen Lester, CEO of Philosophy Communication. "Now, we're building on that momentum as she guides the agency to be a leading voice in the industry."

Tera Haselden Keatts President

With more than 16 years at Philosophy Communication, Keatts has played a huge role in shaping the agency's trajectory. Tera's expertise in food consumer marketing, paired with a deep understanding of Colorado's agricultural and consumer landscape, positions her as a trusted authority in connecting brands with their audiences. In recognition of her leadership and impact, Keatts was recently named a 2026 ColoradoBiz ICON Award recipient. The ColoradoBiz ICONS & Achievers Awards honor leaders who have made a lasting impact on their industries and communities.

"I am honored to step into this role and advance the agency into its next chapter. Our business is built on relationships, and I'm excited to continue fostering strong partnerships while driving innovation, strategic growth, and impactful results," said Keatts.

Keatts' leadership is marked by a strong professional network across Colorado and beyond, a deep understanding of evolving industries, and an ability to connect ideas, people, and opportunities in ways that drive meaningful results for clients and the agency alike.

"I have the two best business partners on the planet: Jennifer Lester and Randall Erkelens. I could not be stepping into this role without their guidance, support, and shared vision for Philosophy's future," said Keatts.

About Philosophy Communication

Founded in 2001, Philosophy Communication is a full-service marketing and public relations agency dedicated to "the art of shaping thought." Philosophy's three core areas of excellence include luxury appliance service, food and agriculture, and government agencies. Philosophy represents many notable companies, including American Appliance, a Sub-Zero Group, Inc. Premier Partner, the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and Colorado Proud. For more information, visit www.philosophycommunication.com or follow on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Philosophy Communication, Inc.