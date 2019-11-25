Philosophy Opens Minds and Boosts Careers

SALISBURY, Md., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philosophy.

Stifle your yawn and read on, because a major or minor in philosophy could expand your mind and boost your career!

How? Well, first, studying the greatest minds in human history could put you way ahead of your colleagues in the career field.

Why? Philosophy really, really sharpens your communication skills, and what's at the heart of every job? Clear, concise communication. Philosophy trains you to think critically. In most careers, you're going to encounter many different points of view, lots of gray areas. With a background in philosophy, you'll be prepared to deal with these much better than colleagues without a philosophy background. This means your chances of advancement could be better.

Researchers at Great Value Colleges (GVC), a leader in the educational field, took an in-depth look at philosophy programs throughout the United States and listed the 50 Most Affordable Bachelor's Degrees in Philosophy for 2020 along with rankings of online bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. programs.

GVC's methodology is included in each article.

"The field has become so important that, in 2002, UNESCO designated November 21st as World Philosophy Day," said GVC Editor Julie McCaulley.

"Today's world is full of moral dilemmas and choices about ethical behavior," McCaulley explained. "Students with a philosophy background have the training to tackle these." She added that a philosophy degree is also an excellent base to earn an advanced degree in law, bioethics, political science, mathematics, and many other careers. "Employers often report that employees with philosophy backgrounds are among the most reliable and trustworthy team members they have," McCaulley said. "The bottom line is that having a background in philosophy can give you an edge in your career field."

"Many people think philosophy is a small, specialized area with little practical use in the real world," McCaulley said. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Professionals with a philosophy background are needed in almost every field." She cited such examples as:

Marketing and Public Relations

The ability to think, write, and communicate clearly is essential. Also, when you're in the business of persuading people to buy your product or use your service, a background in philosophy helps steer you (and your colleagues) through various ethical mazes.

Social and Community Service Managers

With a background in philosophy and social issues, social and community service managers are well-prepared to create and oversee initiatives to improve their local communities and social service programs. Critical thinking skills help them evaluate the effectiveness of these initiatives and plan for necessary changes.

Writers

There are a ton of jobs for writers such as: writing the company blog, content for podcasts, and advertising copy, to name a few. Again, a background in philosophy can heighten your writing and communication skills and arm you with knowledge about different perspectives and cultures when writing for various audiences.

Authors

If you want to be an author, remember that JRR Tolkien was steeped in philosophy when he wrote The Ring Trilogy. Game of Thrones would be nowhere without the greed, violence -- and the philosophy. Many successful authors have some philosophy under their belt.

Here are five colleges with affordable philosophy degree programs.

--Houston Baptist University, Houston, Texas

--University of New Orleans, New Orleans, Louisiana

--University of California Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, California

--Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas

--Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, New York

Here are five Great Value colleges with online philosophy degree programs.

--Washington State University, Pullman, Washington

--University of Memphis Global, Memphis, Tennessee

--SUNY Empire State College, Saratoga Springs, New York

--University of North Carolina-Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina

--Fort Hays State University, Pullman, Washington

For the full rankings:

Bachelor's in Philosophy - https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/rankings/bachelors-philosophy/

Online Bachelor's in Philosophy - https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/rankings/online-bachelors-philosophy/

Online Master's in Philosophy - https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/rankings/online-masters-philosophy/

Online PhD in Philosophy - https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/rankings/online-phd-philosophy-programs/

About GreatValueColleges.net

Great Value Colleges' mission is to help students get the best possible education for their money by presenting in-depth and well-researched college rankings along with information about scholarships and career options.

Contact: Julie McCaulley, Editor

Phone: 518-496-0845

Email: http://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/contact/

SOURCE Great Value Colleges