philosophy Unveils "It Was Always You" Valentine's Day Campaign with Lacey Chabert

The campaign highlights Lacey's legacy in the feel-good romance genre, following her character on a playful Valentine's Day quest that leads to rekindling an old flame. With over 40 heartwarming holiday movies under her belt and the upcoming release of "An Unexpected Valentine" on Saturday, February 1st, Lacey is the perfect partner to bring this charming, lighthearted spot to life.

Filmed in the style of a movie trailer, it opens with Lacey's character, a big city lawyer, returning to her family's farmhouse where she runs into her former flame. Reminiscing over old photos of herself with this former flame, she longingly remembers the days that she used to have that special glow. With encouragement from mom, she is drawn to the bathroom vanity and finds the beloved purity one-step facial cleanser she used her entire life, until she decided to "date around", curious what others would have to offer. The spot ends with the viewer realizing the playful twist – she doesn't fall back in love with the boy next door. She falls back in love with her tried-and-true cleanser that no others have been able to live up to.

"In a market flooded with countless facial cleansing options, our mission is to remind both loyal and potential customers that our award-winning cleanser has been effectively cleaning while also hydrating skin since 1996. At philosophy, we're proud our hero products have stood the test of time and wanted to shine a spotlight on purity one-step facial cleanser," said Andrea DiNunzio, GM of Luxury Skincare at Coty. "The campaign is intended to be a tongue-in-cheek take on the classic love story, with the perfect mix of comedy and nostalgia. As the reigning queen of this genre, Lacey was the ideal partner to bring our concept to life."

The "It Was Always You" campaign marks the second time philosophy has reimagined classic movie themes to bring their messaging to life. This spot comes on the heels of an October 2024 horror movie inspired campaign starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, showcasing that unlike other scary, harsh formulas on the market, philosophy's gentle, non-irritating retinol cream, is not "Rated-R". The "It Was Always You" campaign will be shared across philosophy's and Lacey Chabert's social media channels, with further amplification by additional content creators. The cinematic campaign, from Broken Seal Productions, was directed by comedy director Joe Pernice, produced by Rich Salamone and filmed by Director of Photography, Zach Salsman.

Clinically proven to prevent dehydration, the award-winning cleanser delivers maximum efficacy while respecting the skin's barrier. Unlike traditional cleansers, purity one-step facial cleanser is not a soap or a gel – instead, it blends cleansing actives into a moisturizer. Though gentle, the formula is strong enough to remove stubborn makeup and lift away skin-damaging pollutants for lasting hydration, even after rinsing off. Skin is left feeling soft, conditioned, and fresh.

The campaign will premiere on January 28th across social media. For more skincare and product information, visit philosophy at www.philosophy.com and on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest. Lacey's social media handles include @thereallacey on Instagram, @laceychabertcollection on TikTok and Lacy Chabert on Facebook.

To further amplify the campaign, philosophy is giving away 1,000 purity one-step facial cleansers (3oz $14 value) redeemable on philosophy's website at https://philosophy.com/collections/it-was-always-you. Consumers can use the code ITWASALWAYSYOU at checkout. Available while supplies last.

The philosophy purity made simple one-step facial cleanser is available for $28 (8oz) at Ulta Beauty and www.philosophy.com.

philosophy is a beauty brand that goes beyond skin to connect the mind, body, and soul. Our dermatologist-endorsed skincare, enhanced fragrances, and transformative bath & body are designed with love and care and formulated to deliver real results, blending the science and beauty of both skin and mind, so you can look, live, and feel your absolute best.

Named the #1 Hydrating Facial Cleanser in the US *

*Source: Circana/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Skincare Product Layer Sales, Prestige Brand Classification, Based on Moisturizing/Hydrating Product Attributes, Annual 2023

