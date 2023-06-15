Philter Labs (PHILTER™) ANNOUNCES FORMER HEAD OF BAT GLOBAL OPEN INNOVATION JOINS AS THE COMPANY'S CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER

News provided by

Philter Labs Inc

15 Jun, 2023, 13:17 ET

David Paton brings decades of experience in consumer product innovations that are complementary to PHILTER's™ R&D and product development initiatives    

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philter Labs (PHILTER™), the leader in secondhand smoke elimination technologies, announces that David Paton, the former Head of Global Open Innovation at British American Tobacco (BAT), has joined PHILTER™ as the company's Chief Innovation Officer. Mr. Paton became a member of the PHILTER™ Science & Strategic Advisory Board (SSAB) in September 2022. As the company's CIO, he will play a key role working with the company's Cofounder and CTO, John Grimm to advance the company's next generation technologies. During his time at British American Tobacco, David served in several senior innovation roles, including Head of Product Development for tobacco heating products, Head of Global Discovery, and the Head of Global Open Innovation. David has extensive experience in product strategy, product development, and new-to-world innovations gained from his career at BAT and previously Kimberly-Clark. He has led high performing global teams that created value through delivering consumer-loved products across the tobacco, nicotine and personal care industries.

Continue Reading

"From the moment I saw the latest technological developments at PHILTER™, I immediately recognised how the company will materially change the way consumers smoke and vape, making it less risky for everyone. PHILTER™ has undoubtedly created game-changing technology that will change the cannabis and nicotine consumption landscape."

PHILTER™ holds nine granted utility patents and has filed over a dozen additional patents for advanced technologies that miniaturize the filtration footprint. These patents enable PHILTER™ technology to be ubiquitous within any vaping device and any form factor for combustibles.

PHILTER™ CEO Christos Nicolaidis added, "We were very excited when David Paton joined our Science and Strategic Advisory Board, and thrilled that he will be joining PHILTER™ as the company's Chief Innovations Officer. His role will be key to shoring up more of our IP and helping the company reach its innovation goals. David will also support product development to launch the industry's first vaping/smoking device for organic substrates with PHILTER™ patented filtration to eradicate secondhand smoke."

Earlier this month, PHILTER™ announced the investment of $1M (AUD) from a strategic investor that is tied to Australia's leading retailer of smoke shops, convenient stores, and other retail stores throughout Australia.

About PHILTER™
The PHILTER™ mission is to positively impact society by pioneering and implementing technologies that eradicate secondhand smoke at the source. The company's technologies eliminate the harmful particulate matter in secondhand smoke caused by the consumption of cannabis or nicotine. PHILTER™ tackles the health, social, and environmental concerns tied to secondhand smoke by integrating innovative technologies across the smoking and vaping industries. These technologies aim to eradicate secondhand smoke, contributing to a healthier world.

Additional Information available at www.philtertech.com

Media Contact
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Andrew Curry
[email protected]

SOURCE Philter Labs Inc

Also from this source

Philter Labs lands $1M (AUD) and nears completion of its $4M Series A Financing Round

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.