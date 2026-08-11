PhilWeb Q2 Net Income Surges 237% Q-Q on Digital Gaming Solutions Growth and AI Pilot

Core Digital Gaming Solutions account for 57% of total second-quarter revenues

Key Highlights:

Profitability Acceleration: Q2 2026 net income reached ₱47 million, up 237% quarter-on-quarter from ₱13.9 million in Q1 2026.

Q2 2026 net income reached ₱47 million, up 237% quarter-on-quarter from ₱13.9 million in Q1 2026. Revenue Scaling : Q2 2026 revenue expanded to ₱352.4 million, a 96% year-on-year and 51% quarter-on-quarter increase.

Q2 2026 revenue expanded to ₱352.4 million, a 96% year-on-year and 51% quarter-on-quarter increase. Tech- Segment Dominance: Digital Gaming Solutions—comprising the interactive platform solution and game content distribution business—surged 152% quarter-on-quarter to ₱200.3 million, comprising 57% share of the total revenue.

Digital Gaming Solutions—comprising the interactive platform solution and game content distribution business—surged 152% quarter-on-quarter to ₱200.3 million, comprising 57% share of the total revenue. Margin Expansion: Q2 2026 EBITDA reached ₱51.5 million, up 886% year-on-year and 119% quarter-on-quarter, improving the EBITDA margin to 15%.

Q2 2026 EBITDA reached ₱51.5 million, up 886% year-on-year and 119% quarter-on-quarter, improving the EBITDA margin to 15%. Strategic Governance: Strengthened institutional capitalization and governance with the election of strategic investor Lance Y. Gokongwei to the Board of Directors.

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Listed PhilWeb Corporation ("PhilWeb" or the "Company", PSE: WEB) has achieved sequential, triple-digit net income growth and substantial margin expansion for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026. By solidifying its position as the technology infrastructure for the country's tier-one integrated resorts and global content providers, the Company continues to aggressively scale its profitable digital ecosystem.

Total revenue grew 96% year-on-year and 51% quarter-on-quarter to ₱352.4 million, driving a Q2 net income of ₱47 million, up 237% quarter-on-quarter. This financial trajectory was heavily propelled by the Company's core digital gaming solutions segment. Comprising the proprietary interactive platform solution and an elite game content distribution network, the segment generated ₱200.3 million in Q2 2026, a 152% sequential increase, and now accounts for 57% of total group revenue.

PhilWeb's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached ₱51.5 million in the second quarter, representing an 886% increase year-on-year and a 119% increase quarter-on-quarter. Margin expanded from 10% in the first quarter to 15% in Q2, highlighting the powerful operating leverage of the Company's technology solutions.

"The rapid sequential growth and margin expansion in the second quarter validate the massive operating leverage of our digital gaming solutions segment. By empowering tier-one licensed operators and global content providers, we are establishing a comprehensive, regulatory-compliant digital ecosystem that drives long-term commercial value," President Brian Ng said.

For the first six months of 2026, PhilWeb's total revenue amounted ₱585.4 million, up 63% from ₱358.6 million in H1 2025. The Company posted ₱61 million in net income, marking a ₱102.8-million improvement from its prior-year bottom line.

New Phase of Governance and AI-Powered Technology Scale

The financial turnaround comes alongside the recent election of prominent business leader and strategic investor Lance Y. Gokongwei to PhilWeb's Board of Directors, supporting the Company's move to accelerated technology execution and AI infrastructure deployment.

With a cleaner operating baseline and strengthened capitalization, PhilWeb is now focused on scaling its B2B AI-enabled infrastructure across the Company's regulated digital ecosystem. This AI initiative will strengthen three core operational priorities: fraud detection, regulatory compliance, and customer service efficiency. Together, these capabilities position PhilWeb as a technology leader in the region's regulated digital platform industry.

By continuing to integrate leading global content providers such as Pragmatic Play and Games Global into its unified digital gaming solutions, PhilWeb is strengthening its commercial presence and deepening its role as a technology partner to licensed operators.

PhilWeb's digital platform currently powers the regulated online frameworks serving the region's premier network partners including Okada Manila, Hann Resort, NUSTAR Online, Newport World Resorts, PT Gaming and FBM Philippines.

About PhilWeb Corporation (PSE:WEB)

PhilWeb Corporation is a Philippine Stock Exchange-listed technology company providing digital infrastructure, operational systems, and platform technology solutions supporting regulated digital ecosystems in the Philippines. The Company focuses on scalable infrastructure, AI-enabled operational systems, compliance technologies, and platform solutions designed to support licensed operators and long-term ecosystem growth.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kenneth Ke

Group Investment Head

PhilWeb Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Public Relations Contact:

Dian Agcapen

Public Relations Director

PhilWeb Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Arnel Vasquez

Media Relations Director

Rebel Marketing Philippines

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +63 917 584 3573

SOURCE PhilWeb Corporation