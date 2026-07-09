PhilWeb secures exclusive partnership with Pragmatic Play, expanding tech-enabled gaming services in the PH

MANILA, Philippines, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Listed PhilWeb Corporation ("PhilWeb" or the "Company", PSE: WEB) today announced an exclusive partnership with Pragmatic Play that will enable licensed gaming operators in the Philippines to utilize international ecosystem partner Pragmatic Play's gaming services through PhilWeb. The partnership represents a significant expansion of PhilWeb's technology-enabled gaming services business and further strengthens its position as a trusted technology and commercial partner for licensed gaming operators in the Philippines.

Under the arrangement, PhilWeb provides hosted services through remote technology infrastructure and API-enabled integration, enabling operators to efficiently make available a broad portfolio of gaming offerings to their end users, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and contractual arrangements, within the third quarter of 2026.

"This partnership represents an important milestone in PhilWeb's long-term strategy of expanding its technology-enabled gaming services business. By collaborating with one of the industry's leading international gaming services providers, we are positioned to broaden our commercial relationships with licensed operators while creating a scalable and recurring revenue stream through technology-enabled services," said Edgar Brian K. Ng, President of PhilWeb.

Pragmatic Play is already utilized by a substantial majority of online gaming platforms licensed to operate in the Philippines. PhilWeb expects the exclusive commercial arrangement to strengthen its existing operator relationships while creating opportunities for further growth as additional operators adopt the hosted gaming services available through the partnership.

The partnership also establishes a platform for PhilWeb to pursue additional collaborations with international gaming services providers, supporting its objective of building a diversified portfolio of technology-enabled offerings for the regulated Philippine gaming market.

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading multi-product software provider to the iGaming industry and is licensed and regulated by industry governing bodies such as the Gambling Commission of Great Britain (GCGB), the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner (GGC), and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Its award-winning portfolio of slots, live casino and more is available through a single API integration in all major regulated markets, languages, and currencies.

Headquartered in Gibraltar, Pragmatic Play is owned by a private group of investors led by Veridian (Gibraltar) Limited.

About PhilWeb Corporation

PhilWeb Corporation is a Philippine Stock Exchange-listed technology company providing digital infrastructure, technology integration, hosted gaming platform solutions and other technology-enabled services to licensed operators within regulated gaming ecosystems.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kenneth Ke

Group Investment Head

PhilWeb Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Arnel Vasquez

Media Relations Director

Rebel Marketing Philippines

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +63 917 584 3573

SOURCE PhilWeb Corporation