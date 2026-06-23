PhilWeb Secures ₱2.02 Billion Strategic Investment from Lance Y. Gokongwei to Accelerate AI-Driven Technology Expansion

MANILA, Philippines, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhilWeb Corporation (PSE: WEB), a Philippine Stock Exchange-listed technology company serving licensed digital entertainment and gaming platforms, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a ₱2.02 billion strategic equity investment by prominent business leader Lance Y. Gokongwei.

The investment marks a significant milestone in PhilWeb's transformation into an AI-enabled technology infrastructure company serving the regulated digital entertainment sector. Beyond the capital infusion, PhilWeb expects to benefit from Mr. Gokongwei's strategic perspective, institutional experience, and extensive business network as the Company strengthens its long-term technology roadmap and growth strategy.

Strategic Capital Infusion for AI and Technology Expansion

Under the definitive agreement, Mr. Gokongwei will invest an aggregate amount of ₱2,026,978,840.00 in PhilWeb. The strategic placement will be facilitated through a proposed increase in the Company's Authorized Capital Stock from ₱2.6 billion to ₱3.6 billion, subject to the required corporate, stockholder, and regulatory approvals.

The proceeds are intended to strengthen PhilWeb's balance sheet and support the integration of advanced data and AI capabilities across its core technology roadmap:

Enhanced Risk Management and Compliance Systems: Developing intelligent platform tools to support real-time risk scoring, transaction monitoring, suspicious activity detection, and responsible gaming controls.

Developing intelligent platform tools to support real-time risk scoring, transaction monitoring, suspicious activity detection, and responsible gaming controls. Data Analytics and Platform Intelligence: Building secure data models designed to interpret user behavior, optimize player lifecycle management, and improve platform operating efficiency.

Building secure data models designed to interpret user behavior, optimize player lifecycle management, and improve platform operating efficiency. Intelligent Recommendation and Retention Tools: Investing in automated recommendation engines to help licensed operators improve content discovery, platform performance, and user engagement.

Investing in automated recommendation engines to help licensed operators improve content discovery, platform performance, and user engagement. Operational Automation: Enhancing internal and partner-facing systems through automation tools to optimize compliance workflows, reporting, and high-throughput platform monitoring.

Strengthening PhilWeb's Technology Moat

The transaction reflects growing investor interest in scalable technology infrastructure serving regulated digital entertainment ecosystems. PhilWeb has established a strong market footprint across the Philippine digital gaming and entertainment ecosystem, working with leading licensed operators, integrated resorts, and platform partners including Hann Casino, Okada Manila, Newport World Resorts, NUSTAR Resort and Casino, FBM Philippines, and PT Gaming. The integration of next-generation AI tools is expected to further strengthen PhilWeb's domestic B2B infrastructure layer, enabling the Company to deliver greater operational efficiency, stronger compliance support, and more scalable platform capabilities to its ecosystem partners while evaluating potential regional growth opportunities over time as market and regulatory conditions permit.

Management Perspective

"We are profoundly honored to welcome Lance Y. Gokongwei as a strategic anchor investor in PhilWeb," said Edgar Brian K. Ng, President of PhilWeb Corporation. "His investment represents a strong endorsement of our technology platform and long-term vision. Data intelligence and automated compliance tools are becoming essential layers of modern digital infrastructure. With Lance's strategic investment and business network, PhilWeb is well-positioned to expand our AI technology roadmap, serve our established ecosystem of leading partners more efficiently, and evaluate long-term growth opportunities."

About PhilWeb Corporation

PhilWeb Corporation is a Philippine Stock Exchange-listed technology company providing digital infrastructure, operational systems, and platform technology solutions supporting regulated digital ecosystems in the Philippines.

The Company focuses on scalable infrastructure, AI-enabled operational systems, compliance technologies, and platform solutions designed to support licensed operators and long-term ecosystem growth.

Investor Relations Contact

Kenneth Ke

Group Investment Head

PhilWeb Corporation

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PhilWeb Corporation