Philz Coffee Launches Two New Drinks for One Very Good Spring

Philz didn't just update the menu, they gave spring something to get excited about. Two new coffee drinks packed with coconut, caramel, and butterscotch, because your everyday ritual deserves a moment.

OAKLAND, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philz Coffee is welcoming spring with new featured drink creations and flavors that celebrate everyday rituals. Leading the seasonal beverage lineup are two new cold brew creations, Caramel Coconut and Salted Butterscotch, featuring rich flavors, perfect for turning any moment into a "little treat" moment. Starting March 24, the seasonal beverage menu, along with new locally made seasonal pastries, will be available for a limited time while supplies last. As always, all Philz drinks are made to order, one cup at a time, with the option to earn and redeem points with Philz Rewards, making each visit a little sweeter.

Caramel Coconut is a new featured creation, made with Silken Splendor Cold Brew, creamy coconut, salted caramel, and oat milk. A balance of sweet and toasty, Caramel Coconut is perfect for spring. Caramel Coconut is typically served as a cold brew, but is also available hot.

is a new featured creation, made with Silken Splendor Cold Brew, creamy coconut, salted caramel, and oat milk. A balance of sweet and toasty, Caramel Coconut is perfect for spring. Caramel Coconut is typically served as a cold brew, but is also available hot. Salted Butterscotch is another new featured creation made with Silken Splendor Cold Brew, plus butterscotch, oat milk, and sea salt. With nostalgic flavors of brown sugar candy reimagined, Salted Butterscotch is perfectly salty, sweet, and smooth. Salted Butterscotch is typically served as a cold brew, but also available hot.

is another new featured creation made with Silken Splendor Cold Brew, plus butterscotch, oat milk, and sea salt. With nostalgic flavors of brown sugar candy reimagined, Salted Butterscotch is perfectly salty, sweet, and smooth. Salted Butterscotch is typically served as a cold brew, but also available hot. Silken Splendor Cold Brew is an original Philz blend, being offered as a cold brew for the first time. This medium-roast coffee has notes of toffee, rich chocolate, and a hint of citrus brightness. The blend boasts a super clean finish and silky-smooth texture for a balanced cup.

New spring-forward seasonal pastries feature fun flavors like piña colada and blueberry lemon. These, along with other bakery items, are always baked fresh and delivered daily by local bakery partners.

Citrus Kouign Amann , Cherry Almond Coffee Cake , and Twice-Baked Piña Colada Croissant in Northern California stores

, , and in Northern California stores Marble Blueberry Lemon Bread and Strawberry Danish in Southern California stores

and in Southern California stores Apple Pecan Monkey Danish in Chicago stores

"At Philz, we've always believed any moment is worth celebrating, whether you made it through the winter or you're just happy it's Tuesday," said Mahesh Sadarangani, CEO of Philz Coffee. "This spring we dreamed up something that feels familiar but totally fresh. Watching customers light up over our seasonal drops never gets old, and honestly, we think these are going to be new favorites."

Every drink at Philz Coffee is individually made to order using Philz's signature pour-over method, responsibly-sourced green coffee beans, and clean-label ingredients. Beans are roasted to perfection at Philz's roasting facility in Oakland, California. Beverages may be customized with the customer's preference of sweetness level and milk option at no extra charge and are served by baristas who ensure each order is perfect.

Philz Coffee's spring menu is now offered at all locations in California and Chicago. It's available in-store and to order ahead via the Philz app, home to the Philz Rewards loyalty program. Philz is also available via philzcoffee.com , DoorDash or Uber Eats. To find a location, visit philzcoffee.com/locations.

About Philz Coffee

Founded in 2003 in San Francisco, Philz Coffee specializes in customized blends made from responsibly sourced green coffee beans from around the world and skillfully roasted at its Oakland roasting facility. Philz Coffee has remained committed to its mission to Better Days for everyone, every day, through community and high-quality coffee handcrafted one cup at a time. Philz Coffee has over 80 stores across California and Chicago. Philz Coffee can also be purchased in select grocery stores and online and is also available in Philz K-Cup® pods.

To learn more about Philz Coffee and find the nearest location, visit philzcoffee.com.

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SOURCE Philz Coffee