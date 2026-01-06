Philz Coffee Introduces New Winter Menu to Shake Up Your Coffee Routine in the New Year

Now Pouring: Cashew and Pistachio Coffees Hit the Menu Alongside Returning Favorites and Protein-Packed Egg Bites

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philz Coffee is kicking off the new year by helping customers refresh their rituals with new and returning featured creations. New coffee drinks include Cashew Cocoa Cold Brew and Pistachio Spice, crafted featuring nut-forward ingredients designed to bring richness and comfort to seasonal sipping. Starting January 6, the seasonal menu will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

Cashew Cocoa Cold Brew is a new seasonal coffee drink, made with Philz's flagship Philtered Soul (notes of hazelnut, maple, and caramel), cashew milk, a pistachio swirl, and a Ghirardelli© cocoa powder dusting . Cashew Cocoa is typically served as a cold brew, but is also available hot.





Pistachio Spice Cold Brew is another new seasonal drink, also made with Philtered Soul, a pistachio swirl, cinnamon, cardamom, and creamy oat milk. Pistachio Spice is also available hot.





Tiramisu is a specialty drink remaining on the menu from the Holiday launch as a customer favorite. It is made with Philtered Soul, a tiramisu swirl, and topped with a dusting of cocoa powder. Tiramisu is typically served as a cold brew, but is also available hot.





Yuzu Twist Lemon Tea is another highly requested returning drink, Philz's spin on a classic lemonade and iced tea, made with cold brew tea, lemonade, a vibrant twist of citrus Yuzu, and fresh mint.

Veggie Egg White Bites are now available at all Philz locations, joining the current Three Cheese and Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites. Made with fresh egg whites, bell peppers, onions, chives, and three cheeses (cottage cheese, Monterey Jack, and Gouda), each two-piece serving features 15g of protein. New seasonal pastries, along with other bakery items, are always baked fresh and delivered daily by local bakery partners.

Vanilla Scone , Sunrise Loaf, and Pistachio Kouign-Amann in Northern California stores





, and in Northern California stores Lemon Turmeric Bread , Cinnamon Walnut Morning Bun , and Dusted Chocolate Flourless Cookie (gluten-friendly) in Southern California stores





, , and in Southern California stores Chai Scone, Banana Walnut Muffin, and Oatmeal Raisin Cookie in Chicago stores

"At Philz, we're focused on helping customers refresh their daily coffee ritual with choices they can feel good about," said Mahesh Sadarangani, CEO of Philz Coffee. "This winter, we're introducing two new limited-edition coffee drinks made with our fan-favorite Philtered Soul and nut-forward ingredients, along with a lineup of returning favorites. Each was thoughtfully crafted to be something customers can enjoy every day, and our new Veggie Egg White Bites offer a simple, satisfying pairing with their coffee."

Every drink at Philz Coffee is individually made to order to each customer's preference using responsibly-sourced coffee and clean-label ingredients. Beans are roasted to perfection at Philz's roasting facility in Oakland, California. All drinks may be customized with the customer's preference of sweetness level and milk option at no extra charge and are served by baristas who ensure each order is perfect.

Philz Coffee's Winter menu is now offered at all 80-plus locations in California and Chicago. It's available in-store and to order ahead via the Philz app, home to the newly-launched Philz Rewards loyalty program. Philz is also available via philzcoffee.com, DoorDash or Uber Eats. To find a location, visit philzcoffee.com/locations.

About Philz Coffee

Founded in 2003 in San Francisco, Philz Coffee specializes in customized blends made from responsibly sourced green coffee beans from around the world and skillfully roasted at its Oakland roasting facility. Philz Coffee has remained committed to its mission to Better Days for everyone, every day, through community and high-quality coffee handcrafted one cup at a time. Philz Coffee has over 80 stores across California and Chicago. Philz Coffee can also be purchased in select grocery stores and online and is also available in Philz K-Cup® pods.

To learn more about Philz Coffee and find the nearest location, visit philzcoffee.com .

