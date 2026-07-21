Philz Coffee is Introducing a New Way to Matcha

The California-founded coffee company enters a new category with four handcrafted matcha drinks that blend premium ingredients, fun flavors, and its signature personalized approach

OAKLAND, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philz Coffee is entering an exciting new category with the launch of four new handcrafted matcha beverages. The lineup includes four vibrant signature drinks with playful flavors, each handcrafted to order with Philz's personalized approach that customers know and love.

Philz Matcha

Each drink layers Philz's matcha, sourced from Uji, Japan, one of the world's most renowned matcha-growing regions, with oat milk and sweetness. Customers can opt for additional flavors layered in, stirring for a blended sip, or enjoy each flavor as it naturally unfolds. Available in a 16oz iced version only, the four new matcha beverages include:

Iced Matcha - Matcha layered over sweetened oat milk, for a creamy, earthy classic Priced at $6.50

- Matcha layered over sweetened oat milk, for a creamy, earthy classic Strawberry Matcha - Fresh strawberry purée and sweetened oat milk added to matcha for a bright, fruity favorite Priced at $7.50

- Fresh strawberry purée and sweetened oat milk added to matcha for a bright, fruity favorite Strawberry Mint Matcha - Layers of fresh strawberry puree, sweetened oat milk, and matcha, topped with Philz's signature mint Priced at $7.50

- Layers of fresh strawberry puree, sweetened oat milk, and matcha, topped with Philz's signature mint Salted Caramel Matcha - Rich caramel mixed with sweetened oat milk, matcha, and a sprinkle of sea salt for a perfectly balanced indulgence Priced at $7.50

- Rich caramel mixed with sweetened oat milk, matcha, and a sprinkle of sea salt for a perfectly balanced indulgence

The drinks are designed to be served cold and may be customized with the customer's preferred sweetness level and milk option (oat as the default, with 2% also available) at no extra charge. Philz drinks are always served by baristas who aim to ensure each order is perfect.

"Our top two requests from customers over the years have been a rewards program and matcha. With the successful launch of our Philz Rewards program last year, we turned our efforts to matcha. We wanted to introduce it in a way that feels unmistakably Philz," said Andy Mai, Chief Business Officer. "By pairing quality ingredients and bold flavors in a customizable way, our matcha feels both approachable and playful."

Philz Coffee's matcha menu is now available at all 80-plus locations in California and Chicago. It's available in-store and to order ahead via the Philz app, home to the Philz Rewards loyalty program.

About Philz Coffee

Founded in 2003 in San Francisco, Philz Coffee specializes in customized blends made from responsibly sourced green coffee beans from around the world and skillfully roasted at its Oakland roasting facility. Philz Coffee has remained committed to its mission to Better Days for everyone, every day, through community and high-quality coffee handcrafted one cup at a time. Philz Coffee has over 80 stores across California and Chicago. Philz Coffee can also be purchased in select grocery stores and online and is also available in Philz K-Cup® pods.

To learn more about Philz Coffee and find the nearest location, visit philzcoffee.com.

Media Contact

Gabriella Conte | [email protected] | (425) 870-8584

SOURCE Philz Coffee