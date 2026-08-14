Philz Coffee Strengthens Executive Leadership With Appointment of Mark Johnson as Chief Operating Officer - Retail

The Industry Veteran Joins Chief Business Officer Andy Mai and Chief Development Officer Patti Nelson to Support Continued Growth

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philz Coffee, the California-based company known for its one-cup-at-a-time approach to coffee, today announced the appointment of Mark Johnson as Chief Operating Officer-Retail. Johnson joins the experienced leadership team alongside Chief Business Officer Andy Mai and Chief Development Officer Patti Nelson, as Philz continues to grow its footprint while staying true to the personal connection and quality craftsmanship the brand was founded on in 2003.

Johnson will oversee Philz Coffee's day-to-day retail operations, supporting the company's continued growth. He brings more than 30 years of operations leadership across leading food industry brands. Most recently, he spent 12 years at California Fish Grill, where he played a key role in scaling operations as the brand expanded across the country. Throughout his career, Johnson has built a reputation for operational excellence, team development, and driving consistent growth while preserving brand identity and guest experience.

"Philz has built something truly special through genuine hospitality and handcrafted coffee," said Mark Johnson. "I'm excited to join the team at this important moment for the brand's growth and build upon the strong foundation already in place. I look forward to supporting our teams and strengthening our operations."

Johnson joins a leadership team with deep experience. These appointments reflect Philz's continued investment in the executive leadership guiding the company's growth strategy:

Andy Mai, Chief Business Officer — Since joining Philz Coffee in May 2022, Mai has led the company's business strategy across Marketing, Supply Chain, Technology, and the Roasting Plant, along with its Wholesale and E-Commerce businesses. He brings more than 24 years of hospitality leadership, including executive roles at Torchy's Tacos, California Pizza Kitchen, and Real Mex Restaurants.

Patti Nelson, Chief Development Officer — Nelson joined Philz Coffee in January 2022, leading real estate, leasing, construction, and design. She brings more than 25 years in food and beverage development, including leadership roles at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Subway, Peet's Coffee & Tea, and Burger King.

"As Philz continues to grow, it's essential to have the right leadership team in place," said Philz Coffee CEO Mahesh Sadarangani. "Mark brings deep operational expertise and shares our commitment to thoughtful growth. Together with Andy and Patti, this team will help us to continue delivering the experience that has made Philz special for more than two decades."

About Philz Coffee

Founded in 2003 in San Francisco, Philz Coffee specializes in customized blends made from responsibly sourced green coffee beans from around the world and skillfully roasted at its Oakland roasting facility. Philz Coffee has remained committed to its mission to Better Days for everyone, every day, through community and high-quality coffee handcrafted one cup at a time. Philz Coffee has over 80 stores across California and Chicago. Philz Coffee can also be purchased in select grocery stores and online and is also available in Philz K-Cup® pods.

To learn more about Philz Coffee and find the nearest location, visit philzcoffee.com.

Media Contact

Christina Gilmour | [email protected] | (909) 214 - 5874

SOURCE Philz Coffee