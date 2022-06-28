PHINEST CANNABIS OPENS FLAGSHIP TISSUE CULTURE AND NURSERY FACILITY

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Stripes Services, LLC (Phinest Cannabis) (the "Company"), announces the opening of a new 40,000 ft² cannabis tissue culture and indoor nursery facility ("New Facility") in Sacramento, CA to meet growing demand for pathogen-free cannabis nursery stock for the California cannabis industry. The New Facility was built by GCI - Green Capital Investments, LLC (the "Developer").

The New Facility enables a 30x increase in production capacity from Phinest's original facility and incorporates state-of-the-art design and construction. The New Facility is capable of producing upwards of 15 million fully rooted cannabis plants yearly. Fred Barnum (Managing Member of the Developer) states, "The New Facility represents the future of tissue culture nursery operations. It is purpose-built, creating an environment that supports high phytosanitary standards to deliver the healthiest and most vigorous plants to licensed California cultivators and retailers."