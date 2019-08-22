Phinge Introduces Phriendle and Piccial, the first Rewards-Based, Interchangeable Social Media Platforms to Compete with Facebook and Instagram

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phinge announces the introduction of Phriendle and Piccial, the first social media sites to be launched on the world's first rewards-based OS and platforms. In addition to earning rewards, these sites will offer unique and user-friendly features. Users will be able to switch between multiple Phinge apps with a simple side scroll and combine their storyline from multiple Phinge social media apps with a simple tap of a button. For improved efficiency, when combined, they may be filtered, sorted, and displayed by time and date, subject, friend name, media type and more.

Social media use consumes increasing amounts of people's time each day. Phinge believes users should have the option to spend less time on social media while enhancing and not limiting their experience. Why is this not possible on today's major social media applications and platforms? Currently the industry's social media companies make the majority of their revenue from advertisements targeting their users, and they benefit financially by keeping users engaged for longer lengths of time and exposing them to more ads. Users cannot view their timelines and use the platforms without scrolling through the endless advertising clutter.

In contrast, Phinge's business model will be consumer-friendly. Phinge will partner with its users through its platforms and share its revenue. For example, Phriendle and Piccial will be the first and only social media platforms to reward their users when they post, like and share videos, pictures, comments and more on their social media accounts. Phinge and its platform users will earn rewards every time another Phinge or platform user responds to those interactions by purchasing products or services mentioned or promoted by other users' social media activities. Those earned rewards can then be spent by Phinge users the same as cash at any of Phinge's network of participating online and brick-and-mortar merchants and businesses.

In the future Phinge will be launching more unique social media platforms to compete with Twitter, Pinterest, Yelp, LinkedIn and more.

To preview and tryout these exciting new social media platforms and features coming soon please visit our interactive demonstrations at Phriendle.com or Piccial.com. Come experience the rewarding future of social media today!

