Phio Pharmaceuticals to Present at Sachs Associates 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA®) therapeutic platform, will be presenting at the Sachs Associates 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum in Chicago.

Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn, Dr. Med. Sc., President and CEO, will present an overview of the Company's RNAi technology, its relevance in immuno-oncology and an update on the Company's product development activities in this field. The presentation will be held in Track B of the Faulkner Room of the Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel at 11:50 AM CT on May 31, 2019.

The Company will also be attending the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held at McCormick Place in Chicago from May 31 – June 4, 2019 and will be available for investor and company meetings throughout the conferences.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA®) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on developing sd-rxRNA therapeutic compounds to be used in the context of immunotherapy by targeting checkpoints or other gene targets, by local or intravenous injections. Our goal is to maximize the power of our sd-rxRNA therapeutic compounds by weaponizing immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape providing patients with a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, future success of our clinical trials and scientific studies, expected duration of available cash runway, our ability to enter into strategic partnerships and the future success of these strategic partnerships, the availability of funds and resources to pursue our research and development projects and general economic conditions. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q include detailed risks under the caption "Risk Factors" that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

